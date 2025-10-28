CONNECT WITH NATURE SERIES: BIRDING A BIG YEAR-Winter 2025-26

Join Rancocas Naturalist Patty Rehn as she shares the highs/lows, challenges, and adventures associated with her participation in the regional big year challenge-- The Bob Billings Big Year --sponsored by the Delaware Valley Ornithological Club. Discover what it takes to be part of the quest to see as many bird species as possible in 365 days. The program is free for Rancocas Nature Center members; $10/per person donation suggested for nonmembers.