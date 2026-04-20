CONNECTICUT IRISH FESTIVAL SPONSORSHIP

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About this event
-Promotion of your business on our website and social media
-Your company name featured on a banner displayed at the festival
-Full-page advertisement in our event program
-6 weekend passes
-Guaranteed reserved on-site parking
-Promotion of your business on our website and social media
-Half-page advertisement in our event program
-4 weekend passes
-Promotion of your business on our website and social media
-Name/Logo in our event program
-2 weekend passes
$
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