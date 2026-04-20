Irish American Community Center (IACC)

Hosted by

Irish American Community Center (IACC)

About this event

CONNECTICUT IRISH FESTIVAL SPONSORSHIP

9 Venice Pl

East Haven, CT 06512, USA

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000

-Promotion of your business on our website and social media

-Your company name featured on a banner displayed at the festival

-Full-page advertisement in our event program

-6 weekend passes

-Guaranteed reserved on-site parking

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

-Promotion of your business on our website and social media

-Half-page advertisement in our event program

-4 weekend passes

BRONZE SPONSOR
$250

-Promotion of your business on our website and social media

-Name/Logo in our event program

-2 weekend passes

Add a donation for Irish American Community Center (IACC)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!