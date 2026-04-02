Connecticut Tamil Sangam Inc

Offered by

Connecticut Tamil Sangam Inc

About the memberships

Connecticut Tamil Sangam Membership

Life Membership for Family
$100

No expiration

Refer our membership bylaw - article 4: Microsoft Word - CTTS-CurrentByLaw- w.e.f June 1- 2020-Highlighted.docx

Annual Family Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: January 14

Refer our membership bylaw - article 4: Microsoft Word - CTTS-CurrentByLaw- w.e.f June 1- 2020-Highlighted.docx

Annual Individual Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: January 14

Refer our membership bylaw - article 4: Microsoft Word - CTTS-CurrentByLaw- w.e.f June 1- 2020-Highlighted.docx

Student Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: January 14

Refer our membership bylaw - article 4: Microsoft Word - CTTS-CurrentByLaw- w.e.f June 1- 2020-Highlighted.docx

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