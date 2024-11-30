Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra's Silent Auction

A Week Vacation in Villa in Tuscany for 4 - June/July
$1,000
One-Week Vacation in Villa in Tuscany for 4 (2 bedrooms).
Flight and car rental NOT included. Dates between June 16 and July 10. 2024.
Basket of Home-baked breads and MORE
$190
Basket of Home-baked breads, Italian Pasta, and wines prepared by renowned violinists and food connoisseur, Brunilda Myftaraj.
"THE EYE" Painting by Sofia Sylveen
$100
Acrylic Painting by young artist Sofia Sylveen.
2 tickets Berkshire Bach Society Six ‘Brandenburg Concertos
$80
The Berkshire Bach Society and NEPM presents
Bach at New Year’s: The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos
Monday, December 30 at 7:00 pm.
The Berkshire Bach Society and NEPM present Bach at New Year’s: The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993. Nine-time Grammy Award winner and Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in all six of Bach’s iconic works that combine virtuosity, beauty, introspection, and pure toe-tapping joy. Join Berkshire Bach for an evening of great music and dazzling performances to start your New Year on a high note.
