Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra's Silent Auction

The Berkshire Bach Society and NEPM presents Bach at New Year’s: The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos Monday, December 30 at 7:00 pm. The Berkshire Bach Society and NEPM present Bach at New Year’s: The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993. Nine-time Grammy Award winner and Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in all six of Bach’s iconic works that combine virtuosity, beauty, introspection, and pure toe-tapping joy. Join Berkshire Bach for an evening of great music and dazzling performances to start your New Year on a high note.

