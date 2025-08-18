Connection Church Rincon

Pack your bags and grab your flip-flops — you could be setting sail on a dream getaway! 🌴





Win a Royal Caribbean Cruise for up to 4 people, valued at up to $3,500. Whether you’re craving white sandy beaches, exotic destinations, or endless onboard activities, this prize is your ticket to adventure, relaxation, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Includes accommodations for up to 4 travelers .

Cruise must be booked through Cara Smith with Dream Vacations .

Flexible booking — you have until June 1, 2026 to plan your trip.

Imagine lounging by the pool, exploring new ports of call, and enjoying gourmet meals each night — all while knowing your raffle entry helped advance the Gospel through The Legacy Initiative. Now that’s a win-win!