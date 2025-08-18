Connection Church Rincon

Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 AR-15
$50

Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 AR-15


Caliber: 5.56mm NATO

  • Barrel: 16” Cold Hammer Forged, Government Profile
  • Gas System: Mid-Length
  • Weight: 6.2 lbs
  • Includes: Daniel Defense Magazine & Full-Latch Impact Case
  • Made in the USA
  • One of the most reliable and versatile rifles available today.

*Must be 18 Years Old to Purchase Tickets.

*Gun must be picked up at Sweet Tea Tactical.

Cruise Vacation of a Lifetime (Valued up to $3,500)
$100

Pack your bags and grab your flip-flops — you could be setting sail on a dream getaway! 🌴


Win a Royal Caribbean Cruise for up to 4 people, valued at up to $3,500. Whether you’re craving white sandy beaches, exotic destinations, or endless onboard activities, this prize is your ticket to adventure, relaxation, and memories that will last a lifetime.

  • Includes accommodations for up to 4 travelers.
  • Cruise must be booked through Cara Smith with Dream Vacations.
  • Flexible booking — you have until June 1, 2026 to plan your trip.

Imagine lounging by the pool, exploring new ports of call, and enjoying gourmet meals each night — all while knowing your raffle entry helped advance the Gospel through The Legacy Initiative. Now that’s a win-win!

(4) Savannah Ghost Pirates Tickets
$25

Tickets are for the Savannah Ghost Pirates as they face off against the South Carolina Sting Rays.


The tickets are good for December 5, 2025.


The tickets are for Section 102 Row K.

