Hosted by

Connection First Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Connection First's Auction for Restorative Justice Week

Private Yoga Session (1 hour)
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour private yoga session for up 1 individual and up to 8 people with Juliana Rodriguez, CYT 200. Must provide your own location if more than 1 person.

Massage or Facial (1 hour)
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour massage or facial at Citrine Spa.


https://citrinespatally.com/

Massage, Sound Healing, or Cranio-Sacral (1 hour)
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour session of one service- massage, sound healing, or cranio-sacral therapy with Julia Scott, LMT.


https://www.linkedin.com/in/julia-scott-159399285

Massage or Acupuncture (1 hour)
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour session of one service- massage or acupuncture with Tamara Weinstein, LMT.


Tamara is a massage therapist, physician of Oriental Medicine, and budding yoga teacher.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!