PowHer Networking Group

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PowHer Networking Group

About this event

Connections That Count - Networking Social

801 4th St

Sioux City, IA 51101, USA

Existing Annual Member
Free

For current PowHer members. Includes February's scheduled event as part of your annual membership covering 12 months of programs and quarterly social hours.


Not a member yet? Choose the Drop-In ticket to join us today.

Drop-In Ticket
$30

Includes access to February's scheduled PowHer program, speaker, networking, and lunch.


Love PowHer? Your $30 can be applied toward an annual membership when you join.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!