Connections That Count - Networking Social

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About this event
For current PowHer members. Includes February's scheduled event as part of your annual membership covering 12 months of programs and quarterly social hours.
Not a member yet? Choose the Drop-In ticket to join us today.
Includes access to February's scheduled PowHer program, speaker, networking, and lunch.
Love PowHer? Your $30 can be applied toward an annual membership when you join.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!