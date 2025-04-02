Connell's Cookiegrams- Some "Bunny" Needs a Hug or GIve an "Eggstra" Hug

Our Some "Bunny" Needs a Hug Cookiegram Set includes 10 decorated cookies that create an interactive cookie activity, create Mr. Potatohead Bunny! This set is cookies for the whole family! Please specifiy ear and feet color if you have a preference. Available to order until 4/12! Please note that the cookies contain almond extract. Please also purchase shipping if the cookies are not going to be picked up in Warminster, PA. Connell's Hugs from Heaven will reach out when the cookies are ready for pickup before Easter if local! No need to add shipping if picking up in Warminster, PA or at Lillian’s Heaven Sent Sweets!

Our Some "Bunny" Needs a Hug Cookiegram Set includes 10 decorated cookies that create an interactive cookie activity, create Mr. Potatohead Bunny! This set is cookies for the whole family! Please specifiy ear and feet color if you have a preference. Available to order until 4/12! Please note that the cookies contain almond extract. Please also purchase shipping if the cookies are not going to be picked up in Warminster, PA. Connell's Hugs from Heaven will reach out when the cookies are ready for pickup before Easter if local! No need to add shipping if picking up in Warminster, PA or at Lillian’s Heaven Sent Sweets!

More details...