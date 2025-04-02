Connell's Cookiegrams- Some "Bunny" Needs a Hug or GIve an "Eggstra" Hug
Some "Bunny" Needs a Hug Cookiegram
$25
Our Some "Bunny" Needs a Hug Cookiegram Set includes 10 decorated cookies that create an interactive cookie activity, create Mr. Potatohead Bunny! This set is cookies for the whole family! Please specifiy ear and feet color if you have a preference. Available to order until 4/12! Please note that the cookies contain almond extract.
Please also purchase shipping if the cookies are not going to be picked up in Warminster, PA. Connell's Hugs from Heaven will reach out when the cookies are ready for pickup before Easter if local!
No need to add shipping if picking up in Warminster, PA or at Lillian’s Heaven Sent Sweets!
Our Some "Bunny" Needs a Hug Cookiegram Set includes 10 decorated cookies that create an interactive cookie activity, create Mr. Potatohead Bunny! This set is cookies for the whole family! Please specifiy ear and feet color if you have a preference. Available to order until 4/12! Please note that the cookies contain almond extract.
Please also purchase shipping if the cookies are not going to be picked up in Warminster, PA. Connell's Hugs from Heaven will reach out when the cookies are ready for pickup before Easter if local!
No need to add shipping if picking up in Warminster, PA or at Lillian’s Heaven Sent Sweets!
Give an "Eggstra" Hug Cookiegram
$14
Our GIve an "Eggstra" Hug Cookiegram Set includes 6 egg-shaped cookies and a paintbrush in a pastel colored egg carton! Available to order until 4/12! Please note that the cookies contain almond extract.
Please also purchase shipping if the cookies are not going to be picked up in Warminster, PA. Connell's Hugs from Heaven will reach out when the cookies are ready for pickup before Easter if local!
No need to add shipping if picking up in Warminster, PA or at Lillian’s Heaven Sent Sweets!
Our GIve an "Eggstra" Hug Cookiegram Set includes 6 egg-shaped cookies and a paintbrush in a pastel colored egg carton! Available to order until 4/12! Please note that the cookies contain almond extract.
Please also purchase shipping if the cookies are not going to be picked up in Warminster, PA. Connell's Hugs from Heaven will reach out when the cookies are ready for pickup before Easter if local!
No need to add shipping if picking up in Warminster, PA or at Lillian’s Heaven Sent Sweets!
Shipping direct to you! Select if not in Warminster, PA.
$5
Please select shipping with your order if you are not local for pickup in Warminster, PA or with the bakery. Cookies will arrive before Easter!
Please select shipping with your order if you are not local for pickup in Warminster, PA or with the bakery. Cookies will arrive before Easter!
Add a donation for Connells Hugs From Heaven
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!