Connex Foundation 10th Anniversary 50/50 Raffle

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About this raffle
Enter a chance to win! This constitutes one (1) entry.
Suggested Donation: $10
NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOLUNTARY DONATIONS ARE WELCOME.
Enter twelve (12) chances to win!
This constitutes twelve (12) entries.
Suggested Donation: $100
NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOLUNTARY DONATIONS ARE WELCOME.
Enter thirty-five (35) chances to win!
This constitutes thirty-five (35) entries.
Suggested Donation: $250
NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. VOLUNTARY DONATIONS ARE WELCOME.
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