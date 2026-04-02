Connex Foundation Inc

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Connex Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Connex Foundation 10th Anniversary 50/50 Raffle

One (1) Chance of Winning
$10

Enter a chance to win! This constitutes one (1) entry.

Suggested Donation: $10


NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  VOLUNTARY DONATIONS ARE WELCOME.

Twelve (12) Chances of Winning
$100
This includes 12 tickets

Enter twelve (12) chances to win!

This constitutes twelve (12) entries.

Suggested Donation: $100


NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  VOLUNTARY DONATIONS ARE WELCOME.

Thirty-five (35) Chances of Winning
$250
This includes 35 tickets

Enter thirty-five (35) chances to win!

This constitutes thirty-five (35) entries.

Suggested Donation: $250


NO PURCHASE OR CONTRIBUTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  VOLUNTARY DONATIONS ARE WELCOME.

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