Monday Night Lights - Connex Foundation 2025 Mid-Year Fundraising Event

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About this event
Provides ticketholder access to The Connex Foundation Mid-Year Fundraising Event: Monday Night Lights at Live! by Loews in Arlington, Texas.
Sponsor Benefits:
1) Recognition in event communications and on event websites.
2) Your company logo displayed prominently on signage in the event space.
3) One (1) Entry ticket to the big event.
4) Recognition on Connex Foundation social channels.
$
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