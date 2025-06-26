Connex Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Connex Foundation Inc

About this event

Monday Night Lights - Connex Foundation 2025 Mid-Year Fundraising Event

1600 E Randol Mill Rd

Arlington, TX 76011, USA

2025 Mid-Year Fundraising Event Registration
$165

Provides ticketholder access to The Connex Foundation Mid-Year Fundraising Event: Monday Night Lights at Live! by Loews in Arlington, Texas.

2025 Mid-Year Fundraising Event Sponsorships
$2,500

Sponsor Benefits:
1) Recognition in event communications and on event websites.
2) Your company logo displayed prominently on signage in the event space.
3) One (1) Entry ticket to the big event.
4) Recognition on Connex Foundation social channels.

2025 Mid-Year Fundraising Event Music Sponsorships
$500
Add a donation for Connex Foundation Inc

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