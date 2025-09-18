Connolly Fall Festival Sponsorship & Vendor Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
Chip in $5 to sponsor a pumpkin - Booster Club will buy pumpkins for Fall Festival decor and activities on your behalf. Thank you!
Chip in $10 to sponsor a bale of hay - Booster Club will buy hay bales for Fall Festival decor and activities on your behalf. Thank you!
Neighborhood Package – $50
Perfect for artisans, crafters, and small neighborhood vendors.
✔ 10' x 10' booth space with 1 table + 2 chairs
✔ Business name listed on the event vendor roster
✔ Business name + website link featured on connollyboosterclub.org
✔ Business name included on community flyers promoting the event
✔ Opportunity to display your own business sign at your booth
Local Business Package – $150
Ideal for growing businesses seeking more visibility.
✔ 10' x 10' booth space with 1 table + 2 chairs
✔ Business logo featured on event signage and promotions
✔ Social media recognition before and after the event
✔ Business name + website link featured on connollyboosterclub.org
✔ Business logo included on community flyers promoting the event
✔ Business name featured in the Booster Club monthly newsletter (reaching 900+ families)
✔ Opportunity to display your own business sign at your booth or on the fence at the event
Corporate Sponsor Package – $500
Best for organizations ready to make a big impact.
✔ Premium 10' x 10' booth placement with 1 table + 2 chairs
✔ Logo on main event signage and promotional materials
✔ Featured mention during event announcements
✔ Recognition on Connolly Booster Club social media and newsletters
✔ Business name + website link featured on connollyboosterclub.org
✔ Business logo included on community flyers promoting the event
✔ Business name & logo featured in the Booster Club monthly newsletter (reaching 900+ families)
✔ Business name & logo featured in the Fall Festival Flyer sent through Peach Jar to Tempe School District families (reaching 10,000+ families)
✔ Opportunity to display your own business sign at your booth or on the fence at the event
Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.
Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.
Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.
Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.
Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.
Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.
Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!