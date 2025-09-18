Hosted by

Connolly Pta

About this event

Connolly Fall Festival Sponsorship & Vendor Opportunities

2002 E Concorda Dr

Tempe, AZ 85282, USA

Sponsor a Pumpkin
$5

Chip in $5 to sponsor a pumpkin - Booster Club will buy pumpkins for Fall Festival decor and activities on your behalf. Thank you!

Sponsor a Bale of Hay
$10

Chip in $10 to sponsor a bale of hay - Booster Club will buy hay bales for Fall Festival decor and activities on your behalf. Thank you!

Neighborhood Package – $50
$50

Neighborhood Package – $50
Perfect for artisans, crafters, and small neighborhood vendors.
✔ 10' x 10' booth space with 1 table + 2 chairs
✔ Business name listed on the event vendor roster
✔ Business name + website link featured on connollyboosterclub.org
✔ Business name included on community flyers promoting the event
✔ Opportunity to display your own business sign at your booth

Local Business Package – $150
$150

Local Business Package – $150
Ideal for growing businesses seeking more visibility.
✔ 10' x 10' booth space with 1 table + 2 chairs
✔ Business logo featured on event signage and promotions
✔ Social media recognition before and after the event
✔ Business name + website link featured on connollyboosterclub.org
✔ Business logo included on community flyers promoting the event
✔ Business name featured in the Booster Club monthly newsletter (reaching 900+ families)
✔ Opportunity to display your own business sign at your booth or on the fence at the event

Corporate Sponsor Package – $500
$500

Corporate Sponsor Package – $500
Best for organizations ready to make a big impact.
✔ Premium 10' x 10' booth placement with 1 table + 2 chairs
✔ Logo on main event signage and promotional materials
✔ Featured mention during event announcements
✔ Recognition on Connolly Booster Club social media and newsletters
✔ Business name + website link featured on connollyboosterclub.org
✔ Business logo included on community flyers promoting the event
✔ Business name & logo featured in the Booster Club monthly newsletter (reaching 900+ families)

✔ Business name & logo featured in the Fall Festival Flyer sent through Peach Jar to Tempe School District families (reaching 10,000+ families)
✔ Opportunity to display your own business sign at your booth or on the fence at the event

Inflatable Corn Maze Sponsor
$699

🎈 Attraction Sponsorships

Looking for a unique way to support the festival? Sponsor one of our featured attractions — your business name will be highlighted with signage at the activity, recognized in announcements during the event, and featured across flyers, our website, and social media.

  • Inflatable Corn Maze – $699
  • Western Obstacle Course – $479
  • Inflatable Nerf Tag Arena – $399
  • Farm Double Slide Bounce House Combo – $399
  • Inflatable Axe Throwing Challenge – $349
  • Giant Inflatable Cornhole – $199
  • Petting Zoo (up to 20 farm animals) – $630
Western Obstacle Course Sponsor
$479

Inflatable Nerf Tag Arena Sponsor
$399

Farm Double Slide Bounce House Combo Sponsor
$399

Inflatable Axe Throwing Challenge Sponsor
$349

Giant Inflatable Cornhole Sponsor
$199

Petting Zoo Sponsor
$630

