Conqueror Through Christ Shop

The Madison family learned early on in Myliza's journey that cancer impacts the entire family. When Myliza was receiving inpatient cancer treatment, her sister, M'Rylee, was often separated from her family. M'Rylee was blessed to be in the care of her loving grandparents who emphasized the importance of prayer. Her love of sewing inspired her to create "prayer squares" as a reminder to lean on Him for comfort. She would keep one in her pocket and pull it out when she needed some encouragement during her sister’s cancer treatments. Her concept of a tangible prayer reminder has sparked the prayer chain movement that the Madison family hopes will make a positive impact in the lives of many! Purchase M’Rylee’s prayer square keychain and be apart of the movement!