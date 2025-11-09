Conscious Holiday Market Vendors

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Sign up to be a vendor BOTH Saturday AND Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Open to the general public.
Sign up to be a practitioner BOTH Sat AND Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Open to the general public.
Sign up to be a vendor BOTH Saturday AND Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.
Sign up to be a practitioner BOTH Sat AND Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.
Sign up to be a vendor EITHER Saturday OR Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Open to the general public.
Sign up to be a practitioner EITHER Sat OR Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Open to the general public.
Sign up to be a vendor EITHER Saturday OR Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.
Sign up to be a practitioner EITHER Sat OR Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.
Sign up to use our private practitioner room inside the sanctuary both SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, 10AM-5PM
Sign up to use our private practitioner room inside the sanctuary EITHER SATURDAY OR SUNDAY, 10AM-5PM.
Sign up to use our private practitioner room inside the sanctuary FOR 1/2 DAY ON SATURDAY OR SUNDAY: 10-1:30 or 1:30-5.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!