Goddess Temple Central Coast

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Goddess Temple Central Coast

About this event

Conscious Holiday Market Vendors

550 Morro Bay Blvd

Morro Bay, CA 93442, USA

GENERAL PUBLIC 2-DAY - PARKING LOT
$188

Sign up to be a vendor BOTH Saturday AND Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Open to the general public.

GENERAL PUBLIC 2-DAY - GARDEN
$188

Sign up to be a practitioner BOTH Sat AND Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Open to the general public.

MEMBER 2-DAY - PARKING LOT
$111

Sign up to be a vendor BOTH Saturday AND Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.

MEMBER 2-DAY - GARDEN
$111

Sign up to be a practitioner BOTH Sat AND Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.

GENERAL PUBLIC 1-DAY - PARKING LOT
$99

Sign up to be a vendor EITHER Saturday OR Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Open to the general public.

GENERAL PUBLIC 1-DAY - GARDEN
$99

Sign up to be a practitioner EITHER Sat OR Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Open to the general public.

MEMBER 1-DAY - PARKING LOT
$66

Sign up to be a vendor EITHER Saturday OR Sunday with premium visibility on Morro Bay Blvd. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.

MEMBER 1-DAY - GARDEN
$66

Sign up to be a practitioner EITHER Sat OR Sun in our quiet garden, giving you more privacy to offer client sessions. Must be a Central Coast Chamber of Consciousness member.

PRACTITIONER ROOM 2-DAY
$188

Sign up to use our private practitioner room inside the sanctuary both SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, 10AM-5PM

PRACTITIONER ROOM 1-DAY
$111

Sign up to use our private practitioner room inside the sanctuary EITHER SATURDAY OR SUNDAY, 10AM-5PM.

PRACTIONER ROOM 1/2 DAY
$66

Sign up to use our private practitioner room inside the sanctuary FOR 1/2 DAY ON SATURDAY OR SUNDAY: 10-1:30 or 1:30-5.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!