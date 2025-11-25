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Consciousness Hub Inc

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Consciousness Hub Holiday Celebration Auction

Gift Certificate to Consciousness Hub's Shop item
Gift Certificate to Consciousness Hub's Shop item
Gift Certificate to Consciousness Hub's Shop
$15

Starting bid

Value: $36 USD

Your gift certificate is valid for anything in the shop! Consider a high-quality t-shirt representing the Consciousness Hub community!

Soft material, clean design, and a symbol of shared purpose. It's a great way to support the mission while expressing your connection to the work.

Individual MBT Integration Coaching Session item
Individual MBT Integration Coaching Session
$60

Starting bid

Value: $125 USD

Deborah provides a gentle yet insightful private session, exploring personal challenges and limiting beliefs through a lens of consciousness, clarity, and emotional balance. This session may include:

  • Intuitive insight
  • Emotional grounding
  • Understanding relational patterns
  • Perspective-shifting tools

Suitable for anyone needing clarity, support, or a deeper understanding of their practice of lowering entropy and growing consciousness.

Master Out-of-Body Series Recording item
Master Out-of-Body Series Recording
$90

Starting bid

Value: $180 USD

A full collection of recordings from the Master Out-of-Body Series, designed to help you understand the nonphysical through structured, experience-based teaching.

Includes:

  • Fundamental principles
  • Transition techniques
  • Stabilization methods
  • Q&A segments
  • Guided practice

An invaluable resource for anyone serious about nonphysical exploration.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$110

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Energy Healing Session with Emily item
Energy Healing Session with Emily
$140

Starting bid

Value: $280 USD

Private session. Experience a deeply restorative session with Emily. Her grounded, intuitive approach blends energy alignment, emotional balancing, and subtle-body awareness. Her work gently clears stagnation, reconnects you to your natural vitality, and leaves you feeling lighter, calmer, and more centered.


In this session, you will receive:

• A personalized energy-healing treatment designed to increase vitality

• Support for emotional regulation and nervous-system calming

• Subtle-body clearing to release stuck patterns and restore flow

• A renewed sense of clarity, lightness, and inner balance


Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$130

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Individual Transformation: Be braver than your excuses item
Individual Transformation: Be braver than your excuses
$175

Starting bid

Value: $350 USD

A transformational 90 minute session, with Caroline and Brannen, focused on stepping out of self-imposed limitations.

This session includes:

  • Understanding the mechanics of fear and avoidance
  • Tools for strengthening intent
  • Practical strategies for overcoming hesitations
  • Clear guidance for taking aligned action in daily life

A powerful offering for anyone wanting to move past stagnation and choose growth.

Deep Reset Meditation & Healing item
Deep Reset Meditation & Healing
$80

Starting bid

VALUE 240 Dollars


Michelle blends modern mindfulness with intuitive energy healing to awaken your subtle body and deepen your connection to the inner worlds. With her calm, compassionate presence, she guides you into a space where your system can finally exhale. Together, you’ll gently dissolve the hidden tension, emotional residue, and energetic roadblocks that have been preventing you from entering truly restorative meditation.


This isn’t just a session—it’s an opening.

An invitation to reconnect with your inner stillness, expand your intuition, and step into a brighter, more grounded, more luminous version of yourself.


Your session includes:

• A deeply personal 1-hour meditation coaching and energy healing experience via video call

• A completely custom intuitive guided meditation recording—crafted just for you from the insights, impressions, and energy work that emerge during your session

One-Year Explorer Membership item
One-Year Explorer Membership
$130

Starting bid

Value: $360 USD

A full year of access to Consciousness Hub’s Explorer Membership, including:

  • Members-only workshops
  • Practice circles
  • Q&A sessions
  • Discounts on events
  • Access to a supportive consciousness-focused community

A perfect choice for someone wishing to belong to a group committed to ongoing inner development.

Individual OBE Coaching Session item
Individual OBE Coaching Session
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500 USD

Join Will or Brannen in a private, personalized session. Both are esteemed OBE facilitators in the MBT community.

You’ll work directly with Will or Brannen to:

  • Understand the mechanics of shifting awareness
  • Refine your intent
  • Navigate entry states
  • Identify your unique strengths and fears
  • Receive tailored feedback based on your progress

This session is ideal for both beginners and intermediate explorers.

Master OBE Smoky Mountain Retreat item
Master OBE Smoky Mountain Retreat
$1,350

Starting bid

Value: $2700 USD

September 22–27, 2026 | Smoky Mountains, USA

5 Nights | All Meals Included | Consciousness Exploration & Community

Join us for a rare opportunity to explore the nonphysical together in the serenity of the Smoky Mountains, where advanced explorers and curious beginners alike will gather to go deeper into out-of-body states, intuitive perception, and conscious evolution.

Whether you’ve never left your body or you’ve done it a hundred times, this retreat offers the guidance, tools, and energy field to take your practice—and your life—to the next level.

Highlights:

  • Daily out-of-body exploration sessions with Will & Brannen
  • Intuitive games & conscious connection practices guided by Caroline
  • 2-hour LIVE Q&A with physicist and MBT author Thomas Campbell, joining us virtually
  • Use of binaural beat technology developed in collaboration with Tom, designed to shift your awareness into precise states of consciousness
  • High-energy peer support from skilled volunteers and guest helpers
  • Time to rest, integrate, play, and reconnect with yourself in nature

Facilitators:

  • Will & Brannen – Advanced out-of-body explorers and beloved Consciousness Hub facilitators
  • Caroline Lucesco – President of Consciousness Hub, intuitive guide, and therapeutic group leader with 10+ years of experience
  • + a team of amazing guest helpers who bring skills in healing, energy-work, shifting reality frames, manifestation, and multidimensional awareness

Nourishing Meals:

We’re bringing in a top New York chef to prepare healthy, high-vibration mealsthroughout the retreat, including:

  • Ethically sourced meats
  • Flavorful vegetarian & vegan options
  • Local, seasonal ingredients to energize body and mind
The Abundance Activation Meditation item
The Abundance Activation Meditation
$80

Starting bid

VALUE 280 Dollars


The Abundance Activation Meditation

Guided by John – Lifelong Consciousness Explorer


John brings 40+ years of meditation, consciousness exploration, and Monroe-inspired practice into a single powerful offering designed to help you open your system to greater abundance on every level.


Rooted in the mantra:


“I open my magnetic to earth beauty, goodness and truth,

health, wealth and love.”


this meditation has been refined through decades of study with Actual Design, The Monroe Institute, and the teachings of Russell Schofield, Robert Monroe, Joe Gallenberger, and Tom Campbell.


What you will receive:

• A deeply grounding and uplifting guided meditation

• A structured process to open your energetic field to abundance

• A practical, repeatable technique you can use daily

• Support in aligning with health, wealth, love, and inner clarity

• A gentle shift into a more receptive, magnetic state

• Guidance from someone who has lived this work for over four decades


Offered humbly and from the heart, this session is designed to help you expand, realign, and reconnect with the natural abundance available to you.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$130

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$130

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$130

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$130

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$90

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$130

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$130

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman item
Remote Viewing Mini-Workshop with Arman
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300 USD

Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.

In this workshop, you will:

  • Learn structured remote viewing techniques
  • Practice targets in real time
  • Understand the role of intent and signal line
  • Receive direct feedback
  • Explore practical applications

This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen item
Small group OBE Q&A Circle with Will and Brannen
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220 USD

Limited to 10 participants

A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.

You will explore topics such as:

  • Transition points
  • Distinguishing imagination from data
  • Fear barriers
  • How to improve consistency
  • The subtleties of OBE perception

Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.

Costum made Guided Meditation by Michelle
$50

Starting bid

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