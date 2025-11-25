Consciousness Hub Holiday Celebration Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Your gift certificate is valid for anything in the shop! Consider a high-quality t-shirt representing the Consciousness Hub community!
Soft material, clean design, and a symbol of shared purpose. It's a great way to support the mission while expressing your connection to the work.
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Deborah provides a gentle yet insightful private session, exploring personal challenges and limiting beliefs through a lens of consciousness, clarity, and emotional balance. This session may include:
Suitable for anyone needing clarity, support, or a deeper understanding of their practice of lowering entropy and growing consciousness.
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A full collection of recordings from the Master Out-of-Body Series, designed to help you understand the nonphysical through structured, experience-based teaching.
Includes:
An invaluable resource for anyone serious about nonphysical exploration.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Private session. Experience a deeply restorative session with Emily. Her grounded, intuitive approach blends energy alignment, emotional balancing, and subtle-body awareness. Her work gently clears stagnation, reconnects you to your natural vitality, and leaves you feeling lighter, calmer, and more centered.
In this session, you will receive:
• A personalized energy-healing treatment designed to increase vitality
• Support for emotional regulation and nervous-system calming
• Subtle-body clearing to release stuck patterns and restore flow
• A renewed sense of clarity, lightness, and inner balance
Starting bid
Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
A transformational 90 minute session, with Caroline and Brannen, focused on stepping out of self-imposed limitations.
This session includes:
A powerful offering for anyone wanting to move past stagnation and choose growth.
Starting bid
VALUE 240 Dollars
Michelle blends modern mindfulness with intuitive energy healing to awaken your subtle body and deepen your connection to the inner worlds. With her calm, compassionate presence, she guides you into a space where your system can finally exhale. Together, you’ll gently dissolve the hidden tension, emotional residue, and energetic roadblocks that have been preventing you from entering truly restorative meditation.
This isn’t just a session—it’s an opening.
An invitation to reconnect with your inner stillness, expand your intuition, and step into a brighter, more grounded, more luminous version of yourself.
Your session includes:
• A deeply personal 1-hour meditation coaching and energy healing experience via video call
• A completely custom intuitive guided meditation recording—crafted just for you from the insights, impressions, and energy work that emerge during your session
Starting bid
A full year of access to Consciousness Hub’s Explorer Membership, including:
A perfect choice for someone wishing to belong to a group committed to ongoing inner development.
Starting bid
Join Will or Brannen in a private, personalized session. Both are esteemed OBE facilitators in the MBT community.
You’ll work directly with Will or Brannen to:
This session is ideal for both beginners and intermediate explorers.
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September 22–27, 2026 | Smoky Mountains, USA
5 Nights | All Meals Included | Consciousness Exploration & Community
Join us for a rare opportunity to explore the nonphysical together in the serenity of the Smoky Mountains, where advanced explorers and curious beginners alike will gather to go deeper into out-of-body states, intuitive perception, and conscious evolution.
Whether you’ve never left your body or you’ve done it a hundred times, this retreat offers the guidance, tools, and energy field to take your practice—and your life—to the next level.
Facilitators:
Nourishing Meals:
We’re bringing in a top New York chef to prepare healthy, high-vibration mealsthroughout the retreat, including:
Starting bid
VALUE 280 Dollars
The Abundance Activation Meditation
Guided by John – Lifelong Consciousness Explorer
John brings 40+ years of meditation, consciousness exploration, and Monroe-inspired practice into a single powerful offering designed to help you open your system to greater abundance on every level.
Rooted in the mantra:
“I open my magnetic to earth beauty, goodness and truth,
health, wealth and love.”
this meditation has been refined through decades of study with Actual Design, The Monroe Institute, and the teachings of Russell Schofield, Robert Monroe, Joe Gallenberger, and Tom Campbell.
What you will receive:
• A deeply grounding and uplifting guided meditation
• A structured process to open your energetic field to abundance
• A practical, repeatable technique you can use daily
• Support in aligning with health, wealth, love, and inner clarity
• A gentle shift into a more receptive, magnetic state
• Guidance from someone who has lived this work for over four decades
Offered humbly and from the heart, this session is designed to help you expand, realign, and reconnect with the natural abundance available to you.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to 8 participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to a few participants. A focused, small-group session led by Arman on the foundational skills of remote viewing.
In this workshop, you will:
This is a great experience for beginners and those expanding their intuitive perception.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
Limited to 10 participants
A rare, intimate opportunity to ask deeper, more personal questions directly to Will and Brannen.
You will explore topics such as:
Perfect for dedicated learners who want more personalized insight.
Starting bid
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