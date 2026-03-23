Consciousness Research Collective with CUSAC

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Be Inside World-Changing Conversations: Join us for online monthly live calls. Be the first to hear about life-changing experiments. Ask questions directly to the leading scientists and researchers
No expiration
Champion the Future: Everything included in the Inner Circle perks plus Two exclusive group calls each year with Tom Campbell, founder of CUSAC.
Two in-person networking gatherings at major events (e.g. CITD, TSC)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!