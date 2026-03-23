CUSAC

Offered by

CUSAC

About the memberships

Consciousness Research Collective with CUSAC

Inner Circle
$100

Renews monthly

Be Inside World-Changing Conversations: Join us for online monthly live calls. Be the first to hear about life-changing experiments. Ask questions directly to the leading scientists and researchers


Champion
$1,000

No expiration

Champion the Future: Everything included in the Inner Circle perks plus Two exclusive group calls each year with Tom Campbell, founder of CUSAC.


Two in-person networking gatherings at major events (e.g. CITD, TSC)

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