Conservation Connection: 90th Anniversary Celebration

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Two Hearts Beat as One
Acrylic on gessobord, signed and dated. Appraised value: $1,800
This expressive painting by American artist Peter R. Gerbert depicts two sandhill cranes, a powerful symbol of lifelong partnership and unity. Professionally framed and ready to hang.
Starting bid
Mangrove Cove
Acrylic on gessobord, signed and dated. Appraised value: $2,250
This striking painting by American artist Peter R. Gerbert captures Magnificent Frigatebirds gliding effortlessly above a tranquil mangrove cove evoking the quiet beauty of Florida’s coastal ecosystems.
Professionally framed and ready to display.
Starting bid
The Spoonbill Lagoon
Giclée on canvas, signed and dated. Appraised value: $300
This vibrant coastal scene depicts roseate spoonbills in motion above a serene lagoon, their pink wings reflected in calm, pastel‑toned waters. Professionally framed and ready to display.
Starting bid
This stunning 26 x 22 framed painting by Charles Rowe highlights the breathtaking beauty of wild Florida. Rich in detail and realism, it depicts a serene landscape of water, palms, and native wildlife. Signed and numbered by the artist, this limited‑edition piece is both a work of art and a valuable collectible.
Starting bid
This handcrafted tarpon metal wall art features the powerful silhouette of Florida’s iconic Silver King. Clean lines and flowing movement make it a striking addition to any coastal home, office, or outdoor space. A perfect piece for anglers, ocean lovers, and fans of Florida wildlife.
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