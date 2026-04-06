Hosted by

Florida Wildlife Federation

About this event

Sales closed

Conservation Connection: 90th Anniversary Celebration

Two Hearts Beat as One by Peter Gerbert item
Two Hearts Beat as One by Peter Gerbert
$250

Starting bid

Two Hearts Beat as One
Acrylic on gessobord, signed and dated. Appraised value: $1,800

This expressive painting by American artist Peter R. Gerbert depicts two sandhill cranes, a powerful symbol of lifelong partnership and unity. Professionally framed and ready to hang.

  • Image size: 14 x 18 inches
  • Framed size: 24 x 28 x 1 inches
Mangrove Cove by Peter Gerbert item
Mangrove Cove by Peter Gerbert
$500

Starting bid

Mangrove Cove
Acrylic on gessobord, signed and dated. Appraised value: $2,250

This striking painting by American artist Peter R. Gerbert captures Magnificent Frigatebirds gliding effortlessly above a tranquil mangrove cove evoking the quiet beauty of Florida’s coastal ecosystems.

Professionally framed and ready to display.

  • Image size: 19 x 15 inches
  • Framed size: 29 x 25 x 1 inches
The Spoonbill Lagoon by Peter Gerbert item
The Spoonbill Lagoon by Peter Gerbert
$75

Starting bid

The Spoonbill Lagoon
Giclée on canvas, signed and dated. Appraised value: $300

This vibrant coastal scene depicts roseate spoonbills in motion above a serene lagoon, their pink wings reflected in calm, pastel‑toned waters. Professionally framed and ready to display.

  • Image size: 24 x 18 inches
  • Framed size: 32 x 24 x 1 inches
Artwork by Charles Rowe item
Artwork by Charles Rowe
$150

Starting bid

This stunning 26 x 22 framed painting by Charles Rowe highlights the breathtaking beauty of wild Florida. Rich in detail and realism, it depicts a serene landscape of water, palms, and native wildlife. Signed and numbered by the artist, this limited‑edition piece is both a work of art and a valuable collectible.

Tarpon Metal Wall Art item
Tarpon Metal Wall Art
$40

Starting bid

This handcrafted tarpon metal wall art features the powerful silhouette of Florida’s iconic Silver King. Clean lines and flowing movement make it a striking addition to any coastal home, office, or outdoor space. A perfect piece for anglers, ocean lovers, and fans of Florida wildlife.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!