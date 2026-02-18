Conservation Guardian Summer Camp 2026

Due to the high demand for camp spaces, all sales are considered final. Patrons who provide a written notice of cancellation to info @conservationep.org on or before May 25 will receive a 50% refund of their camp registration fees. No refunds will be issued after this date, including participants who miss all or partial programs due to illness. The Conservation Society of El Paso reserves the right to cancel any program due to minimum enrollment, inclement weather, or unforeseen circumstances, in which case a full refund will be issued. Cancellations are official upon receipt of confirmation from The Conservation Society of El Paso.