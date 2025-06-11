eventClosed

Conservatory After Hours: Drinks w/ DJ Epaulets

316 S G St

Tacoma, WA 98405, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Join the Magic
$20
Grants entry to the Conservatory after hours, access to a no-host bar and DJ.
Sip & Wander
$30
Grants entry to the Conservatory after hours, access to a no-host bar, DJ and 1 drink ticket!
Help Us Bloom
$50
Grants entry to the Conservatory after hours, access to a no-host bar, DJ, 1 drink ticket and gift! Thank you!!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing