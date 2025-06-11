Seymour Botanical Conservatory Foundation
Conservatory After Hours: Drinks w/ DJ Epaulets
316 S G St
Tacoma, WA 98405, USA
Join the Magic
$20
Grants entry to the Conservatory after hours, access to a no-host bar and DJ.
Sip & Wander
$30
Grants entry to the Conservatory after hours, access to a no-host bar, DJ and 1 drink ticket!
Help Us Bloom
$50
Grants entry to the Conservatory after hours, access to a no-host bar, DJ, 1 drink ticket and gift! Thank you!!
