Constant Contact Classes: Foster a Culture of Connection

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Grants entry to the four classes and a personal link to the video after each class is held.
Grants entry to Class 1 and a personal link to the video after the class it held
Grants entry to Class 2 and a personal link to the video after the class it held
Grants entry to Class 3 and a personal link to the video after the class it held
Grants entry to Class 4 and a personal link to the video after the class it held
$
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