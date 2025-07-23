Palomar District Federation, California Federation of Women's Clubs

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Palomar District Federation, California Federation of Women's Clubs

About this event

Constant Contact Classes: Foster a Culture of Connection

Admission to all four classes
$40

Grants entry to the four classes and a personal link to the video after each class is held.

Class #1: Why choose an online platform
$10

Grants entry to Class 1 and a personal link to the video after the class it held

Class #2: Newsletters
$10

Grants entry to Class 2 and a personal link to the video after the class it held

Class #3: Social Media
$10

Grants entry to Class 3 and a personal link to the video after the class it held

Class #4: Email Blasts
$10

Grants entry to Class 4 and a personal link to the video after the class it held

Add a donation for Palomar District Federation, California Federation of Women's Clubs

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