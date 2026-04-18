Constitution Defense.Course -CONDEF 26

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes: Bar M Ranch lodging Thursday Oct 1- Monday Oct 5; Three Bar M Ranch home cooked meals per day from Thursday (check in) Oct 1-Monday Oct 5; Course meets training requirements for Oregon Concealed carry permit.
Same as primary,
Bring a guest! Non shooters share housing and meals with you! Excursions will be offered for local shopping, tours, and sight seeing. Contact us for more info!
EARLY BIRD - Bring a guest! Non shooters share housing and meals with you! Excursions will be offered for local shopping, tours, and sight seeing. Contact us for more info! 10% Discount if Paid in FULL by 07/10/2026
One-way transport from Tri-Cities Airport (94 miles).
One-way transport from Walla Walla or Pendleton Airport (~35 miles)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!