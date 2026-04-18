Umatilla Count. Rep. Central Committee

Hosted by

Umatilla Count. Rep. Central Committee

About this event

Constitution Defense.Course -CONDEF 26

58840 Bar M Ln

Adams, OR 97810, USA

Primary Guest Shooter
$2,300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes: Bar M Ranch lodging Thursday Oct 1- Monday Oct 5; Three Bar M Ranch home cooked meals per day from Thursday (check in) Oct 1-Monday Oct 5; Course meets training requirements for Oregon Concealed carry permit.

Primary Guest Shooter- EARLY BIRD
$2,070
Available until Jul 10

Same as primary,

Non Shooting GUEST
$1,150

Bring a guest! Non shooters share housing and meals with you! Excursions will be offered for local shopping, tours, and sight seeing. Contact us for more info!

Early Bird Non Shooting Guest -
$1,035
Available until Jul 10

EARLY BIRD - Bring a guest! Non shooters share housing and meals with you! Excursions will be offered for local shopping, tours, and sight seeing. Contact us for more info! 10% Discount if Paid in FULL by 07/10/2026

One-Way Airport Transportation — Tri-Cities Airport
$150

One-way transport from Tri-Cities Airport (94 miles).

One-Way Airport Transportation — Walla Walla or Pendleton
$100

One-way transport from Walla Walla or Pendleton Airport (~35 miles)

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