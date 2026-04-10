Construction Career Collaborative (C3)

Hosted by

Construction Career Collaborative (C3)

About this event

Construction Industry Night at Shell Stadium with Dynamo FC

2200 Texas Ave

Houston, TX 77003, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$6,000
  • Premier logo placement
  • Speaking opportunity
  • Premium booth
  • 8 tickets
  • FMV $1,500
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
  • Logo on materials
  • Booth included
  • 6 tickets
  • FMV $1,250
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
  • Logo placement
  • Booth included
  • 4 tickets
  • FMV $750
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
Bronze Sponsor
$750
  • Name recognition
  • 2 tickets
  • Booth add-on available
  • FMV $250
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
C3 Accredited Employer Booth
$400
  • Discounted rate for C3 Accredited Employers
  • Table at career fair
  • 2 game tickets
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
ABC/CMEF Member Booth
$500
  • Discounted rate for members of ABC/CMEF
  • Table at career fair
  • 2 game tickets
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
AGC Member Booth
$500
  • Discounted rate for members of AGC
  • Table at career fair
  • 2 game tickets
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
ASA Member Booth
$500
  • Discounted rate for members of ASA
  • Table at career fair
  • 2 game tickets
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
Standard Booth
$600
  • Table at career fair
  • 2 game tickets
  • Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
Sponsor a Job Seeker
$50

Help us provide access for individuals exploring careers in construction at no cost to them.

Impact Bundle (5 Tickets for Job Seekers)
$250

Help us provide access for individuals exploring careers in construction at no cost to them.

Match Tickets for your crew
$50

Bring your team out for the first Construction Industry Night at Shell Stadium. Help us show up and show out! Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.

Individual Ticket
$50

Entry to the career fair (if desired) and the match. Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.

Job-Seeker Ticket
Free

Job-seekers only. Must bring resume and be ready to meet with potential employers. Ticket will be available for pick up at the hiring event before the match and must be picked up by 4:45 PM.

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