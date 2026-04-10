Construction Industry Night at Shell Stadium with Dynamo FC

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About this event
Help us provide access for individuals exploring careers in construction at no cost to them.
Help us provide access for individuals exploring careers in construction at no cost to them.
Bring your team out for the first Construction Industry Night at Shell Stadium. Help us show up and show out! Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
Entry to the career fair (if desired) and the match. Tickets purchased through C3 include a full-size replica hard hat with the Dynamo and C3 logos.
Job-seekers only. Must bring resume and be ready to meet with potential employers. Ticket will be available for pick up at the hiring event before the match and must be picked up by 4:45 PM.
$
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