Consulting & Coaching for Businesses and Organizations through Courage Collective Cooperative

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Courage Culture Intensive:
• Organizational discovery + assessment
• Culture and leadership climate review
• 1 Strategy Session with executive leadership
• 2 Team Courage Workshops
• Action roadmap with recommendations
Investment:
$4,500 – Flat Engagement
No expiration
Strategic Vision Partnership:
Mid Term Planning & Culture Alignment
Ideal for: Organizations ready to strengthen leadership and build a clear strategic direction.
Includes:
• Full strategic planning facilitation
• Culture and equity lens integration
• Leadership coaching (4 one hour sessions)
• Stakeholder alignment session
• Strategic Plan Document (12 to 24 month roadmap)
Investment:
$9,500 per engagement
No expiration
Succession & Leadership Continuity Package
Transition Preparation + Internal Leadership Pipeline
Ideal for: Founders, Executive Directors, or leadership teams preparing for transition.
Includes:
• Succession readiness assessment
• Leadership mapping + gap analysis
• Coaching for outgoing and incoming leaders
• Internal leadership pipeline framework
• Transition strategy and continuity guide
• 2 Courage Conversations facilitated with Board/Leadership
Investment:
$12,500 per engagement
Renews monthly
Cooperative Leadership Retainer
Ongoing Advisory + Executive Coaching
Ideal for: Organizations wanting long term culture and leadership support.
Monthly Includes:
• 2 Executive Coaching Sessions
• 1 Leadership or Team Strategy Session
• Ongoing advisory access
• Culture and implementation guidance
Investment:
$3,000 per month (3 month minimum commitment)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!