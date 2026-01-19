THE GLITTER SISTERS INC

Consulting & Coaching for Businesses and Organizations through Courage Collective Cooperative

$4,500

No expiration

• Organizational discovery + assessment
• Culture and leadership climate review
• 1 Strategy Session with executive leadership
• 2 Team Courage Workshops
• Action roadmap with recommendations

$4,500 – Flat Engagement

$9,500

No expiration

Mid Term Planning & Culture Alignment

Ideal for: Organizations ready to strengthen leadership and build a clear strategic direction.

Includes:
• Full strategic planning facilitation
• Culture and equity lens integration
• Leadership coaching (4 one hour sessions)
• Stakeholder alignment session
• Strategic Plan Document (12 to 24 month roadmap)

$9,500 per engagement

$12,500

No expiration

Transition Preparation + Internal Leadership Pipeline

Ideal for: Founders, Executive Directors, or leadership teams preparing for transition.

Includes:
• Succession readiness assessment
• Leadership mapping + gap analysis
• Coaching for outgoing and incoming leaders
• Internal leadership pipeline framework
• Transition strategy and continuity guide
• 2 Courage Conversations facilitated with Board/Leadership

$12,500 per engagement

$3,000

Renews monthly

Ongoing Advisory + Executive Coaching

Ideal for: Organizations wanting long term culture and leadership support.

Monthly Includes:
• 2 Executive Coaching Sessions
• 1 Leadership or Team Strategy Session
• Ongoing advisory access
• Culture and implementation guidance

$3,000 per month (3 month minimum commitment)

