Consulting Services

Hosted by
About this event
Strategic support for organizations seeking to strengthen community engagement through:
- Civic outreach planning
- Public participation initiatives
- Community education campaigns
- Nonpartisan voter outreach efforts
Educational support focused for organizations seeking to increasing public understanding of:
- Voting rights and voter participation
- Voter engagement strategies
- Civic literacy and public participation
- Election processes and civic responsibility
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!