National Center for Civic Empowerment Inc.

Hosted by

National Center for Civic Empowerment Inc.

About this event

Consulting Services

Civic Engagement
$500

Strategic support for organizations seeking to strengthen community engagement through:
- Civic outreach planning
- Public participation initiatives
- Community education campaigns
- Nonpartisan voter outreach efforts

Nonpartisan Voter Education
$500

Educational support focused for organizations seeking to increasing public understanding of:
- Voting rights and voter participation
- Voter engagement strategies
- Civic literacy and public participation
- Election processes and civic responsibility

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