Hosted by

The Consumption Literacy Project

About this event

Sales closed

CLP's FUN-Raising Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2632 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205, USA

#1 item
#1 item
#1
$175

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

36x24

Original Value: $600

#2 item
#2 item
#2
$85

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

12x12

#3 item
#3
$60

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

13x13

#4 item
#4
$75

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

12x12

#5 item
#5
$125

Starting bid

25.5x25.5

#6 item
#6 item
#6
$125

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

24x17.5

#7 item
#7
$75

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

16x19

#8 item
#8
$80

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

18x22

Aztec Dancer item
Aztec Dancer
$100

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas, 2018

22x18

#10 item
#10
$100

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

21x25

Rug item
Rug
$100

Starting bid

Cooperativa de Alfombras de Mujeres Maya en Guatemala

23x20

#11 item
#11
$75

Starting bid

By Rebecca Salinas

18x22

Taos Valley item
Taos Valley
$30

Starting bid

By Mieshieh

8x10

Trout of American Waters #1 item
Trout of American Waters #1 item
Trout of American Waters #1
$50

Starting bid

Limited Edition Dinner Plate

By Lynn Chase

Trout of American Waters #3 item
Trout of American Waters #3
$50

Starting bid

Limited Edition Dinner Plate

By Lynn Chase

Trout of American Waters #2 item
Trout of American Waters #2
$50

Starting bid

Limited Edition Dinner Plate

By Lynn Chase

Rhino item
Rhino
$20

Starting bid

Danielle is a local Denver artist. Born in the Midwest, and a Denver resident of four years. She was recently featured as a February artist at the Eloise May library. As a visually impaired artist, Danielle experiences the world in a unique way - through imagination. Her art reflects how she envisions the world.


8x10

Turtle item
Turtle
$20

Starting bid

Danielle Molden

8x10

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