CLP's FUN-Raising Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
36x24
Original Value: $600
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
12x12
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
13x13
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
12x12
Starting bid
25.5x25.5
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
24x17.5
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
16x19
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
18x22
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas, 2018
22x18
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
21x25
Starting bid
Cooperativa de Alfombras de Mujeres Maya en Guatemala
23x20
Starting bid
By Rebecca Salinas
18x22
Starting bid
By Mieshieh
8x10
Starting bid
Limited Edition Dinner Plate
By Lynn Chase
Starting bid
Limited Edition Dinner Plate
By Lynn Chase
Starting bid
Limited Edition Dinner Plate
By Lynn Chase
Starting bid
Danielle is a local Denver artist. Born in the Midwest, and a Denver resident of four years. She was recently featured as a February artist at the Eloise May library. As a visually impaired artist, Danielle experiences the world in a unique way - through imagination. Her art reflects how she envisions the world.
8x10
Starting bid
Danielle Molden
8x10
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