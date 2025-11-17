Containers of Hope

Save your spot early!
Get discounted admission when you purchase your ticket in advance. All proceeds support AFS and help replenish their community pantry.
Your support directly helps AFS continue providing essential food and hygiene supplies to individuals impacted by HIV in our community.
Enjoy the best experience in the house!
VIP tickets include premium seating closer to the stage for an up-close drag show experience. Your support provides even greater impact for AFS.
Experience the show in ultimate style!
Gold Tables are located front and center on the dance floor, giving your group an up-close view of every performance.
Your support at this level provides significant funding to help AFS purchase fresh produce, hygiene products, and other essential items for individuals living with and impacted by HIV in our community.
Elevated viewing with excellent visibility.
Silver Tables offer great seating close to the dance floor, keeping your group near the action.
This contribution directly supports AFS in providing fresh produce, hygiene products, and essential pantry items to those who rely on our services.
A great way to enjoy the show together!
Bronze Tables provide reserved group seating with a clear view of the drag show, allowing you to celebrate the night with friends while contributing to AFS’s mission.
