Contemporary Classics Theatre

Contemporary Classics Theatre's Silent Auction

2 Tickets to THE VERGE item
2 Tickets to THE VERGE
$10

Starting bid

Our first show of the 2025/26 season, directed by CCT's new Artistic Director Cait Cortelyou. Not to be missed!

60-minute Life Coaching Session with Claire Kennedy item
60-minute Life Coaching Session with Claire Kennedy
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $250. Claire Kennedy is CCT's new Board President, as well as a certified transformational coach with over twenty years in the game. Release limiting beliefs, dissolve stuck patterns, and clear the noise so you can reconnect with your confidence, creativity, and ease.

45-minute Session at Total Rage ATL for up to 5 people item
45-minute Session at Total Rage ATL for up to 5 people
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $130. Release your stress and frustrations in a safe and controlled environment. This session includes 5 small/medium sized electronics and 30 glass items.

60-minute Acting Coaching Session with Cait Cortelyou item
60-minute Acting Coaching Session with Cait Cortelyou
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $125. Hone your acting skills or prep for a big audition with CCT's new Artistic Director. Cait is a teaching artist at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre, and has studied with Juilliard professors and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

60-minute Reiki Session with Claire Kennedy item
60-minute Reiki Session with Claire Kennedy
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $125. Release what's stuck and remember your worth with CCT Board President Claire Kennedy. Reiki is an energy healing therapy that can aid relaxation, stress, anxiety, as well as aid with pain management.

Handmade Botanical Knit Scarf item
Handmade Botanical Knit Scarf
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $80. Inspired by the greenhouse laboratory of The Verge, this item is handmade by CCT friend and supporter Melody Cox.

45-minute Cello Lesson with Lisa Pham item
45-minute Cello Lesson with Lisa Pham
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $60. Cello provided - learn how to play this beautiful instrument with CCT Community Director Lisa Pham. Lisa is the Co-Founder of the Augusta Cello Society, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Orvieto Music Festival in Italy, Catching Mangoes Dance, and Urban Youth Harp Ensemble

45-minute Piano Lesson with Lisa Pham item
45-minute Piano Lesson with Lisa Pham
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $60. Keyboard provided - hone your piano-playing skills with acclaimed jazz pianist and CCT Community Director Lisa Pham. Lisa teaches private lessons at Augusta University Conservatory - this is your chance to study with her!

$25 Gift Card to Bar{n} item
$25 Gift Card to Bar{n}
$10

Starting bid

A community wine, craft beer and whiskey bar with a modern rustic atmosphere.

