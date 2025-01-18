Foothills Contest Attendees

Your investment includes Friday night hors d'oeuvres, a humor workshop, the humorous contest, Saturday seminars and workshops along with lunch and dinner, the International Speech Competition, with coffee and tea available throughout the event.
Your investment includes Friday night hors d'oeuvres, a humor workshop, the humorous contest, Saturday seminars and workshops along with lunch and dinner, the International Speech Competition, with coffee and tea available throughout the event.
Sunday Morning Breakfast and Train the Trainer Workshop
$60
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM --Sunday Morning Breakfast ["Ask Anything Q & A"] with the World Champions, Luisa Montalvo (2024) and Ed Tate (2000) followed by the 3 hour "Train the Trainer" Workshop from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
8:00 AM - 8:45 AM --Sunday Morning Breakfast ["Ask Anything Q & A"] with the World Champions, Luisa Montalvo (2024) and Ed Tate (2000) followed by the 3 hour "Train the Trainer" Workshop from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.