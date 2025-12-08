Contest Items

Offered by
About this shop
JV needs for pom & contemporary/varsity does not need
Ms. Ayers tells dancer the color
Same as football season
Maybelline Shotcaller
Both teams need
Maybelline Ruler
Both teams need
Same as 2025 contest season
Same as original order
Please order a new pair if yours are worn/torn
Do not have to re-order if you still have yours
All dancers on both teams need for hip-hop
Same as varsity hip-hop 2025 (do not have to re-order if you still have yours)
Same as football season
Both teams need for contemporary and pom
Do not have to re-order if you still have yours
ALL JV BELLES MUST ORDER
Shoe sizes have already been taken
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!