Contest Solo & Ensemble Entry Fees

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About the memberships
No expiration
Solo fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic
No expiration
Duet fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic
No expiration
Small Ensemble fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic
No expiration
Small Ensemble fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic
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