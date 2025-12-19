Silver Spurs Booster Club

Offered by

Silver Spurs Booster Club

About the memberships

Contest Solo & Ensemble Entry Fees

Solo
$115

No expiration

Solo fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic

Duet
$70

No expiration

Duet fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic

Small Ensemble 1
$50

No expiration

Small Ensemble fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic

Small Ensemble 2
$25

No expiration

Small Ensemble fees for Vista Ridge Dance Championship & Leander Winter Dance Classic

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!