Contract Acts Committee's Annual Fire Arm Raffle 2026

First drawn name will have the option to pick one of the three available guns. Bergara Wilderness Sierra in 7mm PRC with 22in fluted barrel with a $500 gift card. 0r $1800 gift card.
Taurus TX 22 IR come with 5mags or $350 gift card.
3030 Henry Golden Boy 2 boxes of ammo. or $1200 gift card.
When you buy 5 tickets, you will get one free.
First drawn name will have the option to pick one of the three available guns. Bergara Wilderness Sierra in 7mm PRC with 22in fluted barrel with a $500 gift card. 0r $1800 gift card.
Taurus TX 22 IR come with 5mags or $350 gift card.
3030 Henry Golden Boy 2 boxes of ammo. or $1200 gift card.
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