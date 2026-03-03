Contract Acts Committee's Nut Fry Silent Auction

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This one-of-a-kind piece features a Wyoming license plate round bin, expertly handcrafted by inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm—supporting skill-building and rehabilitation through craftsmanship.
Inside, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated collection of Wyoming-themed items:
Celebrate the spirit of Wyoming with this unique bundle—perfect for gifting or keeping a little piece of the West for yourself.
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Treat yourself or someone special to a bundle that blends comfort, style, and self-care.
This package includes:
A great mix of practical and fun—ideal for gifting or upgrading your own daily essentials!
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Spoil your pup with this fun-filled basket packed with goodies they’ll love! Perfect for playtime, snack time, and everything in between.
This basket includes:
Whether you’ve got a playful pup or a loyal companion, this bundle is sure to get tails wagging!
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Everything Your Feline Friend Deserves
Treat your favorite kitty to a basket full of fun, flavor, and feline-approved goodies! Whether they’re playful, picky, or just plain spoiled—this bundle has something for every cat.
This basket includes:
Perfect for pampering your own cat or gifting to a fellow cat lover!
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Get ready for fun with this activity-packed bundle—perfect for kids, families, or anyone looking to enjoy an hour of excitement!
This package includes:
Whether you're planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this bundle has everything you need to get started!
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Get ready for fun with this activity-packed bundle—perfect for kids, families, or anyone looking to enjoy an hour of excitement!
This package includes:
Whether you're planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this bundle has everything you need to get started!
Starting bid
A little bit of utility, a little bit of attitude—this one-of-a-kind package has you covered from pest control to porch décor.
This bundle includes:
Perfect for the practical bidder who also appreciates a little edge and personality!
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Enjoy a taste of home and the beauty of the outdoors with this charming, garden-inspired bundle—perfect for anyone who loves good food and growing things.
This basket includes:
A perfect combination of homemade goodness and outdoor inspiration!
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Add a touch of beauty and craftsmanship to any outfit with this stunning beaded necklace. Carefully designed and full of character, it’s perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
A unique accessory that makes a thoughtful gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself.
Starting bid
Complete your look with this beautiful matching beaded necklace and bracelet set. Thoughtfully crafted and full of charm, this set adds a touch of elegance whether you're dressing up for an evening out or adding style to your everyday wear.
A perfect gift—or a well-earned addition to your own collection.
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Bring the taste of Italy home with this thoughtfully curated bundle—perfect for a cozy night in or a delicious dinner with friends.
This package includes:
Whether you're cooking up a romantic dinner or hosting a casual gathering, this set has everything you need for a flavorful and memorable evening.
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Show off your Cheyenne Frontier Days pride with this stylish and unique set—perfect for rodeo season or everyday western wear.
This bundle includes:
A great combination of fashion and Wyoming tradition—perfect for any CFD fan!
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Ride in style with this Harley-Davidson women’s jacket, designed for both comfort and attitude. With its iconic look and durable construction, this piece is perfect for the open road or everyday wear.
A must-have for any Harley enthusiast or anyone who loves a little edge in their wardrobe.
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Make a statement with this striking .50 caliber-inspired decanter set, complete with matching stand and glasses. Perfect for displaying in your home bar, office, or man cave—this set blends rugged design with refined enjoyment.
This set includes:
A true conversation piece and a perfect gift for collectors, veterans, or anyone who appreciates unique barware.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of earthy elegance to any outfit with this beautifully crafted copper necklace and matching earrings, accented with striking green stones. The warm tones of copper paired with vibrant green create a timeless, nature-inspired look.
Perfect for everyday wear or adding a unique statement to a special occasion.
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Western Action Captured in Motion
Experience the raw energy of the West with Breaking a Wild One by Roy Kerswill—a dynamic piece that captures the intensity, skill, and tradition of working with untamed horses.
This artwork brings to life the grit and determination of the cowboy spirit, making it a perfect addition for western art collectors, ranchers, or anyone who appreciates the heritage of the American West.
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Experience the peaceful beauty of the wilderness through this stunning artwork by Michael Sieve. Northern Song – Common Loons captures a serene scene of two loons gliding across a calm bay on a northern lake—evoking stillness, reflection, and the call of the wild.
A timeless piece for nature lovers, wildlife art collectors, or anyone who appreciates the quiet beauty of the outdoors.
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Celebrate the strength and beauty of wildlife with this striking piece by renowned artist Ted Blaylock, known for his realistic and highly detailed wildlife art.
High Country Provider captures a powerful moment in the wild, reflecting the raw essence of nature and survival in the rugged high country.
A captivating addition for collectors, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the untamed spirit of the American wilderness.
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This striking black-and-white artwork captures a bald eagle in flight, showcasing its power, grace, and commanding presence. The high-contrast style adds depth and drama, making this piece a bold focal point in any space.
A perfect addition for wildlife lovers, patriotic décor, or anyone who appreciates strong, timeless imagery.
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Special Skin care products from Adora Day Spa
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Own a piece of American history with this remarkable Horse Soldier Bourbon set—an award-winning, small-batch whiskey founded by U.S. Special Forces veterans of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), who rode into Afghanistan on horseback following 9/11.
Distilled by American Freedom Distillery and aged in Kentucky, this bourbon represents courage, tradition, and craftsmanship.
This collector’s set includes:
A meaningful and impressive addition for collectors, bourbon enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates a story behind the spirit.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in comfort with this beautiful handmade quilt, thoughtfully crafted with attention to detail and tradition. Each stitch reflects time, care, and artistry—making this piece truly one of a kind.
Perfect for adding warmth to your home, gifting to someone special, or becoming a cherished family keepsake.
A timeless treasure that brings both comfort and heart into any space.
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Keep your kitchen neat and your favorite spices within easy reach with this tall mountable spice rack. Designed for convenience and space-saving storage, it’s perfect for any home cook or organized kitchen.
A great addition to any kitchen—making cooking easier and more enjoyable!.
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Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate night of relaxation with this soothing and indulgent bundle—perfect for unwinding after a long day.
This set includes:
Pour a glass, run a warm bath, and enjoy a little well-deserved “me time.”
Perfect for self-care nights, gifts, or a cozy evening in!
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Make a statement with this beautiful ring (Size 7), perfectly presented in a light-up display box that highlights its brilliance the moment it’s opened.
This set includes:
A perfect gift for someone special—or a sparkling treat for yourself!
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Own a truly unique piece with this exclusively made Frontier Nights cutting board, crafted by a talented local cowboy artist. Combining rugged western artistry with everyday function, this piece is as beautiful as it is practical.
This set includes:
Perfect for entertaining, everyday use, or displaying as a statement piece in your kitchen.
A true blend of craftsmanship, western heritage, and utility!
Starting bid
Bring the strength and heritage of the plains into your home with this set of four ceramic buffalo statues. Symbolizing resilience, abundance, and the enduring spirit of the West, these pieces make a striking addition to any décor.
A great addition for collectors, western enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the iconic buffalo.
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Keep your pup entertained and happy with this basket full of dog toys—perfect for playtime, chewing, and tail-wagging fun!
This basket includes:
Great for dogs of all sizes and energy levels—because every good dog deserves a little extra fun!
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Own a unique piece of western sports history with this official banner from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Used during one of the most iconic rodeo celebrations in the country, this banner captures the energy, grit, and excitement of professional bull riding at CFD.
A must-have for rodeo fans, collectors, or anyone who lives and breathes western culture.
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Stay warm and comfortable in harsh conditions with these durable insulated boots, designed for cold-weather performance and outdoor reliability.
Built to handle the elements while keeping your feet warm and protected—perfect for anyone who doesn’t let winter slow them down.
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Enjoy comfort on the go with this portable, adjustable high-back seat, perfect for outdoor adventures, sporting events, or relaxing by the water.
Whether you're at the lake, campsite, or cheering from the sidelines, this seat provides reliable comfort wherever you go.
Starting bid
Enjoy comfort on the go with this portable, adjustable high-back seat, perfect for outdoor adventures, sporting events, or relaxing by the water.
Whether you're at the lake, campsite, or cheering from the sidelines, this seat provides reliable comfort wherever you go.
Starting bid
Backyard Fun with a Golf Twist
Bring the fun of golf to your backyard with this exciting BucketGolf game set—a casual, easy-to-play game that combines the challenge of golf with the laid-back vibe of lawn games.
Set it up anywhere and enjoy hours of friendly competition—no golf course required!
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This beautifully crafted framed stained glass piece is a true work of art, created with care and dedication by one of our very own Contract Acts volunteers.
Each detail reflects time, talent, and passion—making this not just décor, but a meaningful keepsake connected to the heart of our organization.
A one-of-a-kind piece that adds color, light, and purpose to any space.
Starting bid
Take time to recharge and treat yourself with this thoughtfully curated bundle—blending wellness, relaxation, and a touch of indulgence.
This package includes:
Whether you're planning a cozy night in or focusing on self-care, this set has everything you need to relax, refresh, and enjoy.
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Take care of your vehicle with this practical and valuable package from Patriot Diesel & Automotive—perfect for everyday drivers and truck owners alike.
This package includes:
A great combination of service and gear—ideal for anyone who takes pride in their ride.
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Everything you need to make time in the kitchen both functional and enjoyable! This thoughtfully assembled set combines everyday essentials with a touch of handmade charm.
This set includes:
Perfect for home cooks, bakers, or anyone who enjoys creating meals with a little extra heart.
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Bring creativity and convenience to your kitchen with this well-rounded collection of cooking essentials—perfect for both beginners and seasoned home chefs.
This bundle includes:
A perfect combination of tools and inspiration to elevate any kitchen experience!
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Bring the pizzeria home with this handy and charming set—perfect for family dinners, game nights, or casual get-togethers.
This set includes:
A great bundle for pizza lovers and home cooks alike—just add your favorite toppings!
Starting bid
Bold. Iconic. Mile High Pride.
Show off your team spirit with this striking metal Denver Broncos horse head, a powerful symbol of one of the NFL’s most iconic teams.
A must-have for any Broncos fan—bring a little Mile High energy into your space!
Starting bid
Cozy Comfort in Every Cup
Warm up and indulge with this delightful collection of coffee, cocoa, and gourmet sweets—perfect for relaxing mornings or sharing with friends.
This set includes:
A perfect gift for coffee lovers, sweet tooths, or anyone who enjoys a cozy moment.
Starting bid
A Little Luxury for Everyday Moments
Treat yourself or someone special to this beautifully arranged basket filled with soothing, feel-good essentials—perfect for unwinding and enjoying a little self-care.
This basket includes:
A thoughtful gift for anyone who deserves a little relaxation and pampering.
Starting bid
One-of-a-Kind Rustic Craftsmanship
Add authentic western character to your space with this beautifully handcrafted hat stand, made by talented local artisans. Built from natural wood, each detail highlights the raw beauty and individuality of the piece.
Perfect for displaying your favorite cowboy hats, coats, or gear—whether in your home, cabin, or shop.
A true statement piece that blends function with western artistry.
Starting bid
ncork, Relax & Enjoy
Raise a glass to good times with this thoughtfully curated wine lover’s basket, perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a relaxing evening at home.
This bundle includes:
A perfect combination of great wine and interactive fun—ideal for gatherings, date nights, or gifting to your favorite wine enthusiast.
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Bold Flavors & Down-Home Cooking
Bring a little western flavor to your kitchen with this fun and functional cooking bundle—perfect for anyone who loves hearty meals and a good laugh.
This set includes:
A great mix of humor, flavor, and function—ideal for home cooks, grill masters, or anyone who enjoys a little spice in life.
Starting bid
Backyard Fun with a Western Whiskey Twist
Bring the party outside with this custom High West cornhole board, featuring a bold design inspired by the iconic western whiskey brand. Perfect for tailgates, BBQs, and backyard gatherings.
A great addition for game lovers, whiskey fans, or anyone looking to level up their outdoor entertainment!
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Cold Drinks. Good Times. Easy Rollin’.
Keep the party going with this Keystone Light rolling cooler, loaded up and ready for your next tailgate, camping trip, or backyard hangout.
This package includes:
Perfect for tailgates, rodeos, BBQs, or any gathering where cold drinks are a must.
Starting bid
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