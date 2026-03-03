Contract Acts Committee

Hosted by

Contract Acts Committee

About this event

Contract Acts Committee's Nut Fry Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1230 W 8th Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001, USA

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$5

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind piece features a Wyoming license plate round bin, expertly handcrafted by inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm—supporting skill-building and rehabilitation through craftsmanship.

Inside, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated collection of Wyoming-themed items:

  • Hair Pin
  • Wrist Beer Koozie
  • Steamboat Clip
  • Boot Loop
  • Card Wallet
  • Leather Bracelet
  • Kitchen Towel with Leather Clip
  • Wyoming Hat

Celebrate the spirit of Wyoming with this unique bundle—perfect for gifting or keeping a little piece of the West for yourself.

The Man Cave Hair Cutting Company item
The Man Cave Hair Cutting Company
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a bundle that blends comfort, style, and self-care.

This package includes:

  • Ed Hardy Plush Blanket – soft, cozy, and perfect for relaxing
  • Salty Crew Hat – stylish and ready for any adventure
  • 2-Pack Exfoliating Loofahs – refresh and recharge your routine
  • 4-Piece Hygiene Travel Kit – convenient for life on the go
  • 7-Piece Manicure Set – keep things polished wherever you are
  • $50 Gift Certificate – the perfect bonus to spend your way

A great mix of practical and fun—ideal for gifting or upgrading your own daily essentials!

"Dog" Tail Waggers & Wash Gift Basket item
"Dog" Tail Waggers & Wash Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Spoil your pup with this fun-filled basket packed with goodies they’ll love! Perfect for playtime, snack time, and everything in between.

This basket includes:

  • A variety of dog treats
  • Toys for hours of fun
  • Dog food to keep them happy and healthy

Whether you’ve got a playful pup or a loyal companion, this bundle is sure to get tails wagging!

"Cat" Tail Waggers & Wash Gift Basket item
"Cat" Tail Waggers & Wash Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Everything Your Feline Friend Deserves

Treat your favorite kitty to a basket full of fun, flavor, and feline-approved goodies! Whether they’re playful, picky, or just plain spoiled—this bundle has something for every cat.

This basket includes:

  • A variety of cat treats
  • Toys to keep them entertained
  • Cat food for happy, healthy meals

Perfect for pampering your own cat or gifting to a fellow cat lover!

Frontier Trampoline Park #1 item
Frontier Trampoline Park #1
$5

Starting bid

Get ready for fun with this activity-packed bundle—perfect for kids, families, or anyone looking to enjoy an hour of excitement!

This package includes:

  • 4 Gift Certificates – each good for 1 hour of fun
  • Drawstring Backpack – easy grab-and-go style
  • Water Bottle – stay hydrated on the move
  • Socks – comfy and ready for action
  • Miscellaneous Toys – added fun for all ages

Whether you're planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this bundle has everything you need to get started!

Frontier Trampoline Park #2 item
Frontier Trampoline Park #2
$5

Starting bid

Get ready for fun with this activity-packed bundle—perfect for kids, families, or anyone looking to enjoy an hour of excitement!

This package includes:

  • 4 Gift Certificates – each good for 1 hour of fun
  • Drawstring Backpack – easy grab-and-go style
  • Water Bottle – stay hydrated on the move
  • Socks – comfy and ready for action
  • Miscellaneous Toys – added fun for all ages

Whether you're planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this bundle has everything you need to get started!

Pest Solutions Basket item
Pest Solutions Basket item
Pest Solutions Basket
$5

Starting bid

A little bit of utility, a little bit of attitude—this one-of-a-kind package has you covered from pest control to porch décor.

This bundle includes:

  • $300 Gift Certificate – a big value you can use your way
  • Olight Flashlight – powerful, reliable lighting when you need it most
  • Fly Swatter & Traps – take care of the pests
  • Glue Traps & Snap Traps – added protection for home or shop
  • Rhinestone Raccoon Skull – a sparkly conversation piece with true western flair

Perfect for the practical bidder who also appreciates a little edge and personality!

Riverbend Nursery Basket item
Riverbend Nursery Basket
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of home and the beauty of the outdoors with this charming, garden-inspired bundle—perfect for anyone who loves good food and growing things.

This basket includes:

  • Blackberry Jam – sweet and full of flavor
  • Jar of Dill Pickles – a crisp, savory favorite
  • Chugwater Chili Mix – a Wyoming classic
  • Bird Book – explore and enjoy local wildlife
  • Packet of Flower Seeds – plant something beautiful
  • $25 Gift Certificate to Riverbend Nursery – grow your garden even more

A perfect combination of homemade goodness and outdoor inspiration!

Necklace item
Necklace
$5

Starting bid

Add a touch of beauty and craftsmanship to any outfit with this stunning beaded necklace. Carefully designed and full of character, it’s perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.

A unique accessory that makes a thoughtful gift—or a well-deserved treat for yourself.

Beaded Necklace and bracelet item
Beaded Necklace and bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Complete your look with this beautiful matching beaded necklace and bracelet set. Thoughtfully crafted and full of charm, this set adds a touch of elegance whether you're dressing up for an evening out or adding style to your everyday wear.

A perfect gift—or a well-earned addition to your own collection.

Italian Dinner Basket item
Italian Dinner Basket
$5

Starting bid

Bring the taste of Italy home with this thoughtfully curated bundle—perfect for a cozy night in or a delicious dinner with friends.

This package includes:

  • Linguini Pasta
  • Jar of Pasta Sauce
  • Olive Oil
  • Dipping Spices & Dishes
  • Wine & Wine Glasses
  • Cookbook for added culinary inspiration

Whether you're cooking up a romantic dinner or hosting a casual gathering, this set has everything you need for a flavorful and memorable evening.


CFD jacket &Earings item
CFD jacket &Earings
$5

Starting bid

Show off your Cheyenne Frontier Days pride with this stylish and unique set—perfect for rodeo season or everyday western wear.

This bundle includes:

  • CFD Jean Jacket (Size Small) – classic, comfortable, and full of western spirit
  • Young Wild Bee CFD Necklace & Earrings – beautifully crafted pieces that add the perfect finishing touch

A great combination of fashion and Wyoming tradition—perfect for any CFD fan!


Harley women’s jacket item
Harley women’s jacket
$5

Starting bid

Ride in style with this Harley-Davidson women’s jacket, designed for both comfort and attitude. With its iconic look and durable construction, this piece is perfect for the open road or everyday wear.

  • Size: Extra Small
  • Style: Timeless, bold, and unmistakably Harley

A must-have for any Harley enthusiast or anyone who loves a little edge in their wardrobe.

Decanter 5o cal glasses item
Decanter 5o cal glasses
$5

Starting bid

Make a statement with this striking .50 caliber-inspired decanter set, complete with matching stand and glasses. Perfect for displaying in your home bar, office, or man cave—this set blends rugged design with refined enjoyment.

This set includes:

  • .50 Caliber Style Decanter
  • Display Stand
  • Matching Glasses

A true conversation piece and a perfect gift for collectors, veterans, or anyone who appreciates unique barware.

Necklace and earing item
Necklace and earing
$5

Starting bid

Bring a touch of earthy elegance to any outfit with this beautifully crafted copper necklace and matching earrings, accented with striking green stones. The warm tones of copper paired with vibrant green create a timeless, nature-inspired look.

Perfect for everyday wear or adding a unique statement to a special occasion.


"Breaking a Wild One" by Roy Kerswill item
"Breaking a Wild One" by Roy Kerswill
$5

Starting bid

 Western Action Captured in Motion

Experience the raw energy of the West with Breaking a Wild One by Roy Kerswill—a dynamic piece that captures the intensity, skill, and tradition of working with untamed horses.

  • Artist: Roy Kerswill
  • Title: Breaking a Wild One
  • Theme: Western / equestrian action

This artwork brings to life the grit and determination of the cowboy spirit, making it a perfect addition for western art collectors, ranchers, or anyone who appreciates the heritage of the American West.

Limited edition Framed Print item
Limited edition Framed Print
$5

Starting bid

Experience the peaceful beauty of the wilderness through this stunning artwork by Michael SieveNorthern Song – Common Loons captures a serene scene of two loons gliding across a calm bay on a northern lake—evoking stillness, reflection, and the call of the wild.

  • Artist: Michael Sieve
  • Title: Northern Song – Common Loons
  • Scene: Pair of loons on a tranquil north country lake
  • Edition: Limited edition (1986)
    • 950 signed & numbered paper prints
    • 100 artist proofs

A timeless piece for nature lovers, wildlife art collectors, or anyone who appreciates the quiet beauty of the outdoors.

High Country Provider framed print item
High Country Provider framed print
$5

Starting bid

Celebrate the strength and beauty of wildlife with this striking piece by renowned artist Ted Blaylock, known for his realistic and highly detailed wildlife art.

High Country Provider captures a powerful moment in the wild, reflecting the raw essence of nature and survival in the rugged high country.

  • Artist: Ted Blaylock
  • Title: High Country Provider
  • Style: Realistic wildlife art

A captivating addition for collectors, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the untamed spirit of the American wilderness.

Majestic Bald Eagle in Flight item
Majestic Bald Eagle in Flight
$5

Starting bid

This striking black-and-white artwork captures a bald eagle in flight, showcasing its power, grace, and commanding presence. The high-contrast style adds depth and drama, making this piece a bold focal point in any space.

  • Subject: Bald eagle in flight
  • Style: High-contrast black & white
  • Presentation: Framed and ready to display

A perfect addition for wildlife lovers, patriotic décor, or anyone who appreciates strong, timeless imagery.


Adora Day Spa Basket item
Adora Day Spa Basket
$5

Starting bid

Special Skin care products from Adora Day Spa

Horse Soldier Bourbon item
Horse Soldier Bourbon
$5

Starting bid

Own a piece of American history with this remarkable Horse Soldier Bourbon set—an award-winning, small-batch whiskey founded by U.S. Special Forces veterans of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), who rode into Afghanistan on horseback following 9/11.

Distilled by American Freedom Distillery and aged in Kentucky, this bourbon represents courage, tradition, and craftsmanship.

This collector’s set includes:

  • Autographed Bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon
  • Tumbler
  • Glasses
  • Round Ice Cube Mold – for the perfect pour

A meaningful and impressive addition for collectors, bourbon enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates a story behind the spirit.

Quilt item
Quilt
$5

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in comfort with this beautiful handmade quilt, thoughtfully crafted with attention to detail and tradition. Each stitch reflects time, care, and artistry—making this piece truly one of a kind.

Perfect for adding warmth to your home, gifting to someone special, or becoming a cherished family keepsake.

  • Style: Handmade
  • Features: Unique design, carefully stitched craftsmanship

A timeless treasure that brings both comfort and heart into any space.


Spice Rack item
Spice Rack
$5

Starting bid

Keep your kitchen neat and your favorite spices within easy reach with this tall mountable spice rack. Designed for convenience and space-saving storage, it’s perfect for any home cook or organized kitchen.

  • Design: Vertical, space-saving
  • Mountable: Ideal for walls or pantry use
  • Function: Keeps spices visible, accessible, and tidy

A great addition to any kitchen—making cooking easier and more enjoyable!.

Ladies self care box item
Ladies self care box
$5

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate night of relaxation with this soothing and indulgent bundle—perfect for unwinding after a long day.

This set includes:

  • Wine
  • Wine Glasses
  • Bubble Bath
  • Shower Gel

Pour a glass, run a warm bath, and enjoy a little well-deserved “me time.”

Perfect for self-care nights, gifts, or a cozy evening in!

Beautiful ring $50 Gift Certificate item
Beautiful ring $50 Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Make a statement with this beautiful ring (Size 7), perfectly presented in a light-up display box that highlights its brilliance the moment it’s opened.

This set includes:

  • Ring (Size 7) – elegant and eye-catching
  • Light-Up Display Box – adds a dazzling presentation
  • $50 Gift Certificate to Twinkle Twinkle Little Store

A perfect gift for someone special—or a sparkling treat for yourself!

Knifes cutting board sharpner item
Knifes cutting board sharpner
$5

Starting bid

Own a truly unique piece with this exclusively made Frontier Nights cutting board, crafted by a talented local cowboy artist. Combining rugged western artistry with everyday function, this piece is as beautiful as it is practical.

This set includes:

  • Custom Frontier Nights Cutting Board – one-of-a-kind, locally made
  • Knife Set – ready for any kitchen task
  • Knife Sharpener – keep your blades in top shape

Perfect for entertaining, everyday use, or displaying as a statement piece in your kitchen.

A true blend of craftsmanship, western heritage, and utility!


Buffalo ceramic item
Buffalo ceramic
$5

Starting bid

Bring the strength and heritage of the plains into your home with this set of four ceramic buffalo statues. Symbolizing resilience, abundance, and the enduring spirit of the West, these pieces make a striking addition to any décor.

  • Set Includes: 4 ceramic buffalo statues
  • Style: Western / rustic décor
  • Display: Perfect for shelves, mantels, or office spaces

A great addition for collectors, western enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the iconic buffalo.


Dog basket item
Dog basket
$5

Starting bid

Keep your pup entertained and happy with this basket full of dog toys—perfect for playtime, chewing, and tail-wagging fun!

This basket includes:

  • A variety of dog toys for all kinds of play

Great for dogs of all sizes and energy levels—because every good dog deserves a little extra fun!

PBR banner item
PBR banner
$5

Starting bid

Own a unique piece of western sports history with this official banner from the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Used during one of the most iconic rodeo celebrations in the country, this banner captures the energy, grit, and excitement of professional bull riding at CFD.

  • Event: PBR at Cheyenne Frontier Days
  • Type: Authentic event banner
  • Display: Perfect for a shop, garage, man cave, or western-themed space

A must-have for rodeo fans, collectors, or anyone who lives and breathes western culture.


Hiking Boots trama item
Hiking Boots trama
$5

Starting bid

Stay warm and comfortable in harsh conditions with these durable insulated boots, designed for cold-weather performance and outdoor reliability.

  • Insulation: 200g Thinsulate™
  • Temperature Rating: Down to -13°F
  • Use: Ideal for winter work, outdoor activities, or everyday cold-weather wear

Built to handle the elements while keeping your feet warm and protected—perfect for anyone who doesn’t let winter slow them down.


Go-Anywhere High-Back Seat 3 item
Go-Anywhere High-Back Seat 3
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy comfort on the go with this portable, adjustable high-back seat, perfect for outdoor adventures, sporting events, or relaxing by the water.

  • Brand: West Marine
  • Design: Portable, foldable, and adjustable
  • Features:
    • High-back support for added comfort
    • Mildew-resistant fabric
    • Water-repellent material for durability

Whether you're at the lake, campsite, or cheering from the sidelines, this seat provides reliable comfort wherever you go.

Go-Anywhere High-Back Seat 3 (Copy) item
Go-Anywhere High-Back Seat 3 (Copy)
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy comfort on the go with this portable, adjustable high-back seat, perfect for outdoor adventures, sporting events, or relaxing by the water.

  • Brand: West Marine
  • Design: Portable, foldable, and adjustable
  • Features:
    • High-back support for added comfort
    • Mildew-resistant fabric
    • Water-repellent material for durability

Whether you're at the lake, campsite, or cheering from the sidelines, this seat provides reliable comfort wherever you go.

9-Hole Bundle Bucket Golf item
9-Hole Bundle Bucket Golf
$5

Starting bid

Backyard Fun with a Golf Twist

Bring the fun of golf to your backyard with this exciting BucketGolf game set—a casual, easy-to-play game that combines the challenge of golf with the laid-back vibe of lawn games.

  • Game Style: Golf-inspired backyard game
  • Perfect For: Family gatherings, BBQs, parties, and outdoor fun
  • Skill Level: Fun for all ages and abilities

Set it up anywhere and enjoy hours of friendly competition—no golf course required!

Handmade Stained Glass item
Handmade Stained Glass
$5

Starting bid

This beautifully crafted framed stained glass piece is a true work of art, created with care and dedication by one of our very own Contract Acts volunteers.

Each detail reflects time, talent, and passion—making this not just décor, but a meaningful keepsake connected to the heart of our organization.

  • Style: Handcrafted stained glass
  • Presentation: Framed and ready to display
  • Made By: Contract Acts Volunteer

A one-of-a-kind piece that adds color, light, and purpose to any space.


Stable Minds Basket and Gift Certificate item
Stable Minds Basket and Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Take time to recharge and treat yourself with this thoughtfully curated bundle—blending wellness, relaxation, and a touch of indulgence.

This package includes:

  • 2 Free Therapy Sessions ($300 value) – invest in your well-being
  • Wooden Charcuterie Board – perfect for entertaining
  • 2 Bottles of Wine
  • Wyoming Stemless Glasses
  • Dove Chocolates – a sweet treat
  • Wine Stoppers – keep it fresh for later

Whether you're planning a cozy night in or focusing on self-care, this set has everything you need to relax, refresh, and enjoy.


Free Oil Change item
Free Oil Change
$5

Starting bid

Take care of your vehicle with this practical and valuable package from Patriot Diesel & Automotive—perfect for everyday drivers and truck owners alike.

This package includes:

  • Free Oil Change – keep your engine running smooth
  • T-Shirt – show your support in style
  • Hat – classic and comfortable
  • Travel Mug – perfect for the road

A great combination of service and gear—ideal for anyone who takes pride in their ride.


Kitchen Basket item
Kitchen Basket
$5

Starting bid

Everything you need to make time in the kitchen both functional and enjoyable! This thoughtfully assembled set combines everyday essentials with a touch of handmade charm.

This set includes:

  • Mixing Bowls
  • Oven Mitts
  • Measuring Cups
  • Hand-Embroidered Tea Towels – adding a unique, personal touch

Perfect for home cooks, bakers, or anyone who enjoys creating meals with a little extra heart.


Cook Baskets item
Cook Baskets
$5

Starting bid

Bring creativity and convenience to your kitchen with this well-rounded collection of cooking essentials—perfect for both beginners and seasoned home chefs.

This bundle includes:

  • Cookbooks – inspiration for new and favorite recipes
  • Mortar & Pestle – grind fresh herbs and spices with ease
  • Seasoning Packets – add bold flavor to any dish
  • Electric Salt & Pepper Mills – effortless seasoning at your fingertips
  • Wooden Cookbook Stand – keep recipes visible while you cook

A perfect combination of tools and inspiration to elevate any kitchen experience!

Pizza Tools item
Pizza Tools
$5

Starting bid

Bring the pizzeria home with this handy and charming set—perfect for family dinners, game nights, or casual get-togethers.

This set includes:

  • Pizza Pan – bake your favorite pies to perfection
  • Slice Server – serve with ease
  • Oven Mitts – safe and practical
  • Hand-Sewn Towels – a unique, homemade touch

A great bundle for pizza lovers and home cooks alike—just add your favorite toppings!


Denver Broncos Metal Horse Head Wall Art item
Denver Broncos Metal Horse Head Wall Art
$5

Starting bid

Bold. Iconic. Mile High Pride.

Show off your team spirit with this striking metal Denver Broncos horse head, a powerful symbol of one of the NFL’s most iconic teams.

  • Design: Denver Broncos horse head
  • Material: Durable metal construction
  • Display: Perfect for a fan cave, garage, office, or sports room

A must-have for any Broncos fan—bring a little Mile High energy into your space!

Coffee Sweet Treats Set item
Coffee Sweet Treats Set
$5

Starting bid

Cozy Comfort in Every Cup

Warm up and indulge with this delightful collection of coffee, cocoa, and gourmet sweets—perfect for relaxing mornings or sharing with friends.

This set includes:

  • BLK & Bold Coffee – rich, bold flavor to start your day
  • Turkish Coffee Set – a unique and flavorful experience
  • 2 Ceramic Mugs with Wooden Holder – stylish and ready to serve
  • Sea Salt Caramel Roca – buttery, chocolatey goodness
  • Turkish Delight Assortment – a classic sweet treat
  • Red Pepper Jelly & Hot Pepper Cranberry Jelly – sweet with a kick

A perfect gift for coffee lovers, sweet tooths, or anyone who enjoys a cozy moment.

Relax & Refresh Gift Basket item
Relax & Refresh Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

A Little Luxury for Everyday Moments

Treat yourself or someone special to this beautifully arranged basket filled with soothing, feel-good essentials—perfect for unwinding and enjoying a little self-care.

This basket includes:

  • Amare Body Care Products – nourishing and refreshing
  • Decorative Mug – perfect for cozy drinks
  • Handmade-Style Soap
  • Soft Cloths & Bath Accessories
  • Decorative Floral Accent – adds a touch of charm

A thoughtful gift for anyone who deserves a little relaxation and pampering.


Handcrafted Western Hat Stand item
Handcrafted Western Hat Stand
$5

Starting bid

One-of-a-Kind Rustic Craftsmanship

Add authentic western character to your space with this beautifully handcrafted hat stand, made by talented local artisans. Built from natural wood, each detail highlights the raw beauty and individuality of the piece.

  • Handmade by Local Talent
  • Material: Natural wood with unique grain and character
  • Design: Freestanding with multiple hooks for hats or accessories
  • Style: Rustic, western décor

Perfect for displaying your favorite cowboy hats, coats, or gear—whether in your home, cabin, or shop.

A true statement piece that blends function with western artistry.

Wine Lovers Gift Basket item
Wine Lovers Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

ncork, Relax & Enjoy

Raise a glass to good times with this thoughtfully curated wine lover’s basket, perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a relaxing evening at home.

This bundle includes:

  • Assorted Bottles of Wine – a variety to suit every taste
  • Wine Basket – charming and ready for display
  • “Don’t Break the Bottle” Game – a fun and challenging way to unlock your wine

A perfect combination of great wine and interactive fun—ideal for gatherings, date nights, or gifting to your favorite wine enthusiast.

Cowboy Kitchen Starter Set item
Cowboy Kitchen Starter Set
$5

Starting bid

Bold Flavors & Down-Home Cooking

Bring a little western flavor to your kitchen with this fun and functional cooking bundle—perfect for anyone who loves hearty meals and a good laugh.

This set includes:

  • Chicken Shredder – quick and easy meal prep
  • Seasonings (“Special Sht” & “Chicken Sht”) – bold flavors with personality
  • Texas Chili Mix – a true cowboy classic
  • Cookbook – inspiration for your next meal
  • 2 Western-Style Mugs with Extras – perfect for coffee or campfire drinks

A great mix of humor, flavor, and function—ideal for home cooks, grill masters, or anyone who enjoys a little spice in life.

High West Cornhole Board Set item
High West Cornhole Board Set
$5

Starting bid

Backyard Fun with a Western Whiskey Twist

Bring the party outside with this custom High West cornhole board, featuring a bold design inspired by the iconic western whiskey brand. Perfect for tailgates, BBQs, and backyard gatherings.

  • Design: High West branded with mountain and horseshoe logo
  • Game: Classic cornhole / bean bag toss
  • Style: Durable, eye-catching, and built for fun

A great addition for game lovers, whiskey fans, or anyone looking to level up their outdoor entertainment!

Cards and item
Cards and
$5

Starting bid

Keystone Light Cooler Package item
Keystone Light Cooler Package
$5

Starting bid

Cold Drinks. Good Times. Easy Rollin’.

Keep the party going with this Keystone Light rolling cooler, loaded up and ready for your next tailgate, camping trip, or backyard hangout.

This package includes:

  • Keystone Light Rolling Cooler – durable, portable, and easy to transport
  • Cooler Stocked with Keystone Light – ready to chill and enjoy
  • Features:
    • Pull handle & wheels for easy movement
    • Spacious interior for drinks and ice
    • Bold Keystone Light branding

Perfect for tailgates, rodeos, BBQs, or any gathering where cold drinks are a must.

Suede CFD pillow & Rodeo tickets item
Suede CFD pillow & Rodeo tickets
$5

Starting bid

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