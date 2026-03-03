Contract Acts Committee's Nut Fry Silent Auction

This one-of-a-kind piece features a Wyoming license plate round bin, expertly handcrafted by inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm—supporting skill-building and rehabilitation through craftsmanship.

Inside, you’ll find a thoughtfully curated collection of Wyoming-themed items:

Hair Pin

Wrist Beer Koozie

Steamboat Clip

Boot Loop

Card Wallet

Leather Bracelet

Kitchen Towel with Leather Clip

Wyoming Hat

Celebrate the spirit of Wyoming with this unique bundle—perfect for gifting or keeping a little piece of the West for yourself.