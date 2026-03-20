Contract Acts Committee's Silent Auction part 2

Wyoming Pride. NFL Power. Handcrafted Art.

Celebrate a hometown legend with this handcrafted metal silhouette featuring Josh Allen, star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills and proud University of Wyoming alumnus.

Design: Inspired by Josh Allen in action

Material: Handcrafted metal

Style: Sports meets western décor

Origin: Made by local talent

A unique piece that captures the grit, strength, and legacy of one of Wyoming’s most celebrated athletes—perfect for any fan cave, office, or home.