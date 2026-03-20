Contract Acts Committee
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Contract Acts Committee

Hosted by

Contract Acts Committee

About this event

Sales closed

Contract Acts Committee's Silent Auction part 2

Pick-up location

1230 W 8th Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001, USA

Josh Allen Metal Silhouette item
Josh Allen Metal Silhouette
$5

Starting bid

Wyoming Pride. NFL Power. Handcrafted Art.

Celebrate a hometown legend with this handcrafted metal silhouette featuring Josh Allen, star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills and proud University of Wyoming alumnus.

  • Design: Inspired by Josh Allen in action
  • Material: Handcrafted metal
  • Style: Sports meets western décor
  • Origin: Made by local talent

A unique piece that captures the grit, strength, and legacy of one of Wyoming’s most celebrated athletes—perfect for any fan cave, office, or home.

Woodbridge Cooler + Liquid Death Bundle item
Woodbridge Cooler + Liquid Death Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Ice Cold. Loud Style. Ready to Roll.

Keep your drinks chilled and your setup looking sharp with this bright and bold Woodbridge rolling cooler, fully stocked with Liquid Death for maximum refreshment.

This package includes:

  • Woodbridge Rolling Cooler – durable, eye-catching, and easy to move
  • Cooler Full of Liquid Death – crisp, refreshing, and ready to enjoy
  • Features:
    • Rolling wheels for easy transport
    • Built-in bottle opener & side storage
    • Large capacity for parties, tailgates, or backyard fun

Perfect for BBQs, tailgates, camping trips, or any gathering that needs cold drinks and good vibes.

DeWalt ToughSystem Tool Kit item
DeWalt ToughSystem Tool Kit
$5

Starting bid

Gear up with this rugged and reliable DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 toolbox, paired with essential tools built for durability and performance.

This package includes:

  • DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 Toolbox – heavy-duty, weather-resistant storage
  • TRUE Plasma Lighter XR – windproof, rechargeable, and ready for the outdoors
  • TRUE Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath – dependable and built for tough tasks

Designed for professionals, outdoorsmen, and DIYers alike—this set is ready to tackle any job, anywhere.

Car wash in a bucket item
Car wash in a bucket
$5

Starting bid

Everything you would need to polish your car in your driveway.

Metal stars and eagle item
Metal stars and eagle
$5

Starting bid

Size 7 boots, necklace boots item
Size 7 boots, necklace boots
$5

Starting bid

Travel makeup,shower bag set item
Travel makeup,shower bag set
$5

Starting bid

Jenna item
Jenna
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy the sunshine with a little Crown and outdoor Crown Jenga.

Hat rack item
Hat rack
$5

Starting bid

Messenger Bag and LeDoux Whiskey item
Messenger Bag and LeDoux Whiskey
$5

Starting bid

Custom messenger bag hand tooled by our own Landen Mayle, along with a bottle of LeDoux It whiskey

IV Infusion Experience for Two item
IV Infusion Experience for Two
$5

Starting bid

Refresh. Rehydrate. Revitalize.

Treat yourself and a friend to a wellness boost with this IV infusion experience for two from Highland Direct Primary Care.

  • Includes:
    • Two IV Infusions (for you and a friend)
    • 1,000 mL IV fluid per person
    • Choice of IV vitamins and minerals
  • Value: $280+

Designed to help you feel refreshed, rehydrated, and re-energized—perfect for recovery, wellness, or just a little self-care.

Additional add-ons may be available for purchase.

IV Infusion Experience for Two (SECOND ONE) item
IV Infusion Experience for Two (SECOND ONE)
$5

Starting bid

Refresh. Rehydrate. Revitalize.

Treat yourself and a friend to a wellness boost with this IV infusion experience for two from Highland Direct Primary Care.

  • Includes:
    • Two IV Infusions (for you and a friend)
    • 1,000 mL IV fluid per person
    • Choice of IV vitamins and minerals
  • Value: $280+

Designed to help you feel refreshed, rehydrated, and re-energized—perfect for recovery, wellness, or just a little self-care.

Additional add-ons may be available for purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!