Contract Acts Committee's Silent Auction part 2

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Wyoming Pride. NFL Power. Handcrafted Art.
Celebrate a hometown legend with this handcrafted metal silhouette featuring Josh Allen, star quarterback of the Buffalo Bills and proud University of Wyoming alumnus.
A unique piece that captures the grit, strength, and legacy of one of Wyoming’s most celebrated athletes—perfect for any fan cave, office, or home.
Starting bid
Ice Cold. Loud Style. Ready to Roll.
Keep your drinks chilled and your setup looking sharp with this bright and bold Woodbridge rolling cooler, fully stocked with Liquid Death for maximum refreshment.
This package includes:
Perfect for BBQs, tailgates, camping trips, or any gathering that needs cold drinks and good vibes.
Starting bid
Gear up with this rugged and reliable DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 toolbox, paired with essential tools built for durability and performance.
This package includes:
Designed for professionals, outdoorsmen, and DIYers alike—this set is ready to tackle any job, anywhere.
Starting bid
Everything you would need to polish your car in your driveway.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy the sunshine with a little Crown and outdoor Crown Jenga.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Custom messenger bag hand tooled by our own Landen Mayle, along with a bottle of LeDoux It whiskey
Starting bid
Refresh. Rehydrate. Revitalize.
Treat yourself and a friend to a wellness boost with this IV infusion experience for two from Highland Direct Primary Care.
Designed to help you feel refreshed, rehydrated, and re-energized—perfect for recovery, wellness, or just a little self-care.
Additional add-ons may be available for purchase.
Starting bid
Refresh. Rehydrate. Revitalize.
Treat yourself and a friend to a wellness boost with this IV infusion experience for two from Highland Direct Primary Care.
Designed to help you feel refreshed, rehydrated, and re-energized—perfect for recovery, wellness, or just a little self-care.
Additional add-ons may be available for purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!