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About this event
Join us for the Contract to Close Panel and gain real-world insight into what happens after a property goes under contract. Learn how to manage key milestones, navigate timelines, and handle the unexpected challenges that can arise before closing. This ticket includes access to expert guidance across lending, title, appraisal, inspection, and insurance, along with important updates on industry changes like FinCEN and evolving insurance requirements. You’ll also have the opportunity to submit your own questions ahead of time.
Not a member? You’re still invited to join us for this valuable session designed to help you confidently navigate the transaction process from contract to closing. Hear from local industry experts as they break down each stage of the deal, share strategies for overcoming common obstacles, and provide updates on current changes impacting real estate transactions. This ticket includes full access to the panel and the opportunity to submit questions in advance for personalized insights.
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