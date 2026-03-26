Join us for the Contract to Close Panel and gain real-world insight into what happens after a property goes under contract. Learn how to manage key milestones, navigate timelines, and handle the unexpected challenges that can arise before closing. This ticket includes access to expert guidance across lending, title, appraisal, inspection, and insurance, along with important updates on industry changes like FinCEN and evolving insurance requirements. You’ll also have the opportunity to submit your own questions ahead of time.