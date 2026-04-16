Contractor Capabilities Exchange Event (C2E2)

About this event
Get face time with the people who hire. Bring your business cards and a capabilities statement.
Reach out to [email protected] if you need help preparing these documents!
Diversifying your subcontractor pool starts here. Bring your project schedules and prequal forms to meet directly with local trade contractors.
We recommend sending two reps to keep conversations flowing.
Community Partners and Construction Allies: Your company receives a meeting table as part of your annual partnership package!
Contact [email protected] before purchasing to receive your discount code for 100% off.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!