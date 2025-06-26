Conundrum Theatre Company Inc
Conundrum Theatre Company Membership
Beginner Membership
$15
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Benefits:
Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
Tickets to all workshops
Annual tax donation receipt
Recognition in all programs and our website
Benefits:
Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
Tickets to all workshops
Annual tax donation receipt
Recognition in all programs and our website
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Standard Membership
$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Benefits:
Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
Tickets to all workshops
Discount tickets to special events
Free Concession at Each Production (based on availability)
Annual tax donation receipt
Recognition in all programs and our website
Benefits:
Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
Tickets to all workshops
Discount tickets to special events
Free Concession at Each Production (based on availability)
Annual tax donation receipt
Recognition in all programs and our website
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Platinum Membership
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Benefits:
Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
Tickets to all workshops
Early ticket access
Free gala attendance
Priority Seating (based on availability)
Discount tickets to special events
Free Concession at Each Production (based on availability)
Annual tax donation receipt
Recognition in all programs and our website
Benefits:
Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
Tickets to all workshops
Early ticket access
Free gala attendance
Priority Seating (based on availability)
Discount tickets to special events
Free Concession at Each Production (based on availability)
Annual tax donation receipt
Recognition in all programs and our website
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout