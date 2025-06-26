Conundrum Theatre Company Membership

Beginner Membership
$15

Benefits:

  • Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
  • Tickets to all workshops
  • Annual tax donation receipt
  • Recognition in all programs and our website
Standard Membership
$25

Benefits:

  • Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
  • Tickets to all workshops
  • Discount tickets to special events
  • Free Concession at Each Production (based on availability)
  • Annual tax donation receipt
  • Recognition in all programs and our website
Platinum Membership
$50

Benefits:

  • Tickets to all 3 musicals and 2 plays in our 2026 season
  • Tickets to all workshops
  • Early ticket access
  • Free gala attendance
  • Priority Seating (based on availability)
  • Discount tickets to special events
  • Free Concession at Each Production (based on availability)
  • Annual tax donation receipt
  • Recognition in all programs and our website
