Convening Day of Action: Community Research for Liberation

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
This ticket provides registration for the Day of Action on Friday, June 12:
Community Research for Liberation National Convening
Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Included with this ticket are all the speakers and sessions, as well as coffee, tea, water, juices, breakfast, and lunch. No alcohol will be served.
If you would like a Convening t-shirt, please select your desired quantity of shirts and purchase this ticket. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the Convening registration table.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!