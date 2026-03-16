Equity In Action Way Foundation
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Equity In Action Way Foundation

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Equity In Action Way Foundation

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Convening Day of Action: Community Research for Liberation

1200 S Marquette Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

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Convening
$60

This ticket provides registration for the Day of Action on Friday, June 12: 


Community Research for Liberation National Convening 

Date: Friday, June 12th, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Westminster Hall, 1200 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA


Included with this ticket are all the speakers and sessions, as well as coffee, tea, water, juices, breakfast, and lunch. No alcohol will be served.

Convening T-Shirt
$25

If you would like a Convening t-shirt, please select your desired quantity of shirts and purchase this ticket. T-shirts will be available for pickup at the Convening registration table.

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