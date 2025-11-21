Conway Art Walk Gingerbread Painting Auction

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This adorable, holiday-inspired painting was created through a collaborative effort at November Art Walk. Kids, parents, and grandparents were invited to paint a section of the canvas throughout the evening. After the paint was dry, painters tape was removed to reveal the Gingerbread outline underneath. White highlights and details were later added by local artist Katie Wilson to bring it to life!
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