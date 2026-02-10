Conway PTO's Camp Cody Silent Auction

Please read the parameters below closely, as this $2,500 will only partially cover tuition. A balance of $3,000 will be the responsibility of the winning bidder for a 2 week summer camp option. You will be bidding on a $2,500 Gift Card, to be used towards the purchase of a 2-week session at Camp Cody. Limited to Session 1 (June 21 - July 4, 2026) and Session 4 (August 2 - August 15, 2026). The gift card can also be used for a future summer with the understanding that dates and rates may vary from year to year.





Gender: Boys or girls, Ages: 7 - 15

Parameters:

● Only to be used towards the purchase of one 2-week session.

● No other discounts apply when using this gift card

● One Gift Card allowed per camper

● Not valid for currently enrolled campers

● Valid for new Camp Cody families only

● Session enrollment based on availability. Not applicable for Session 2 (July 5 - July 18, 2026) or Session 3 (July 19 - August 1, 2026).





Families will pay a total of $3,000 to Camp Cody. A $750 deposit will be due at the time of registration.