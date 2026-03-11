Big Open Heart Ministries

Hosted by

Big Open Heart Ministries

About this event

SPRING COOKOUT

7909 Fry Rd

Cypress, TX 77433, USA

General Admission
$15

✨ What Your Registration Includes ✨

Your ticket gives you access to a full day of fun, food, and fellowship!

🍔 Delicious food (grilled favorites and more)

🏰 Bounce house for the kids

🎯 Fun games and activities

🧗 Rock climbing experience

🛍️ Local vendors to explore

🎉 And so much more!

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect day for families, friends, and the community to come together. 💛



Family of 4
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

✨ What Your Registration Includes ✨

Your ticket gives you access to a full day of fun, food, and fellowship!

🍔 Delicious food (grilled favorites and more)

🏰 Bounce house for the kids

🎯 Fun games and activities

🧗 Rock climbing experience

🛍️ Local vendors to explore

🎉 And so much more!

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect day for families, friends, and the community to come together. 💛


Each additional is $15

Add a donation for Big Open Heart Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!