SPRING COOKOUT

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About this event
✨ What Your Registration Includes ✨
Your ticket gives you access to a full day of fun, food, and fellowship!
🍔 Delicious food (grilled favorites and more)
🏰 Bounce house for the kids
🎯 Fun games and activities
🧗 Rock climbing experience
🛍️ Local vendors to explore
🎉 And so much more!
There’s something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect day for families, friends, and the community to come together. 💛
✨ What Your Registration Includes ✨
Your ticket gives you access to a full day of fun, food, and fellowship!
🍔 Delicious food (grilled favorites and more)
🏰 Bounce house for the kids
🎯 Fun games and activities
🧗 Rock climbing experience
🛍️ Local vendors to explore
🎉 And so much more!
There’s something for everyone to enjoy, making it a perfect day for families, friends, and the community to come together. 💛
Each additional is $15
$
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