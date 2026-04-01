Double Eagle Charities Inc

Hosted by

Double Eagle Charities Inc

About this raffle

Cook Off For Kids Raffle

The Best of Fort Worth
$100

Dinner for 10 at Joe T's (dinner and drinks included)

1 Night stay at Bowie House

$2,500 - gift certificate to ML Leddy's (excludes saddles)

1 Sprinter van and driver for an evening


Cook Off For Kids Table
$100

Table for 10 at the 2027 Cook Off For Kids

Meet & Greet for 10 with the 2027 Cook Off For Kids Headlining Entertainment

Jon Flaming Original Sketch
$100

#125 - Jon Flaming original sketch on paper plate series

Custom framing included (after event)

Hey Good Lookin'
$100

20 personal training sessions with Sam Watts, owner of Watts Fitness

Branded Merch Package sponsored by The Logolink Group

Your choice of 48 Richardson Rope Caps OR 12 Peter Millar Mix n Match Polos / Vests / Quarter Zips branded with your corporate logo.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!