Cook Off For Kids Raffle

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About this raffle
Dinner for 10 at Joe T's (dinner and drinks included)
1 Night stay at Bowie House
$2,500 - gift certificate to ML Leddy's (excludes saddles)
1 Sprinter van and driver for an evening
Table for 10 at the 2027 Cook Off For Kids
Meet & Greet for 10 with the 2027 Cook Off For Kids Headlining Entertainment
#125 - Jon Flaming original sketch on paper plate series
Custom framing included (after event)
20 personal training sessions with Sam Watts, owner of Watts Fitness
Branded Merch Package sponsored by The Logolink Group
Your choice of 48 Richardson Rope Caps OR 12 Peter Millar Mix n Match Polos / Vests / Quarter Zips branded with your corporate logo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!