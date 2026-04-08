Cooke x Inversion Filmmaker Mixer!

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About this event
Just here for the vibes? We respect it.
This ticket gives you access to the Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang with an OPEN Bar.
For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!
Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.
No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.
✨ Includes:
Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥
Just here for the vibes? We respect it.
This ticket gives you access to the Filmmaker After Party + Open Networking Hang (no open bar access).
For this ticket checkin starts at 8:30pm!
Come meet filmmakers, creatives, and industry people in a relaxed setting with music, drinks, and zero pressure.
No structured matchmaking for this one, just show up, mingle, connect, and let the night unfold naturally.
✨ Includes:
Pull up, grab a drink, make a new friend, meet your next collaborator. 🍸🎬🔥
$
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