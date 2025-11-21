Cooked* Traditional Panamanian Food Sale | Venta de Comida Tipica Panameña

A traditional Panamanian favorite made from freshly ground corn masa, and can be fried to golden perfection. Soft, slightly sweet, and naturally flavorful, these tortillas are perfect as a side for an authentic taste of Panama.
A golden, hand-pressed cornmeal pastry filled with seasoned ground beef and can be fried to a crisp perfection. The corn dough adds a slightly sweet, rustic flavor that perfectly complements the savory filling. A classic Panamanian street food favorite—crispy on the outside, tender and flavorful on the inside.
A traditional Panamanian delight made with yuca (cassava) dough, stuffed with savory seasoned beef, and can be fried to golden perfection. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this hearty treat is a favorite for breakfast, snacks, or any time of day. A true taste of Panama’s rich culinary tradition.
A classic Panamanian tamale made with seasoned corn dough, tender boiled chicken, peppers, olives, tomato sauce, and raisins, all wrapped in a fragrant banana leaf.
