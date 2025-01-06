Cookeville Theatre Co

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Cookeville Theatre Co

About the memberships

Cookeville Theatre Co Memberships 2025

Student Membership
$10

Valid until March 18, 2027

Student Membership: If you’re a full-time student, this is your ticket to an affordable, fun way to dive into the world of theatre! 10% off workshops; access to exclusive member-only events, like backstage tours and post-show discussions; priority notifications for auditions, workshops, and volunteer opportunities; monthly "Front Row Center" newsletter to keep you in the loop!

Individual Membership
$45

Valid until March 18, 2027

Individual Membership Perfect for anyone who loves theatre and wants to show their support. Enjoy these great perks: 15% off workshops; early access to tickets so you can snag the best seats before the general public; access to exclusive member-only events; your name is listed in our season programs—a little way for us to say thanks!; monthly "Front Row Center" newsletter full of updates, auditions, and events.

Family Membership
$75

Valid until March 18, 2027

Family Membership: Bring the whole crew! This membership is all about making theatre a family affair. Enjoy these great perks: 20% off workshops for the entire family; early access to tickets for family and friends; exclusive family-friendly events, like holiday celebrations and special behind-the-scenes tours; your family name listed in our programs throughout the season; birthday shout-outs for kids in our monthly "Front Row Center" newsletter

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