Cookeville Theatre Co Memberships 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
Student Membership: If you’re a full-time student, this is your ticket to an affordable, fun way to dive into the world of theatre! 10% off workshops; access to exclusive member-only events, like backstage tours and post-show discussions; priority notifications for auditions, workshops, and volunteer opportunities; monthly "Front Row Center" newsletter to keep you in the loop!
Valid until March 18, 2027
Individual Membership Perfect for anyone who loves theatre and wants to show their support. Enjoy these great perks: 15% off workshops; early access to tickets so you can snag the best seats before the general public; access to exclusive member-only events; your name is listed in our season programs—a little way for us to say thanks!; monthly "Front Row Center" newsletter full of updates, auditions, and events.
Valid until March 18, 2027
Family Membership: Bring the whole crew! This membership is all about making theatre a family affair. Enjoy these great perks: 20% off workshops for the entire family; early access to tickets for family and friends; exclusive family-friendly events, like holiday celebrations and special behind-the-scenes tours; your family name listed in our programs throughout the season; birthday shout-outs for kids in our monthly "Front Row Center" newsletter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!