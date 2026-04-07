Farthest North Girl Scout Council

Hosted by

Farthest North Girl Scout Council

About this event

Cookie Classic: Golf Scramble Sponsorships

330 Golf Club Dr

Fairbanks, AK 99712, USA

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000

Includes one team of four golfers, logo on beverage cart and on all drink tickets, as well as your logo on all promotional materials.

Driving Range Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one team of four golfers, logo on all promotional materials, and exclusive promotion on the driving range.

Dinner Sponsor (1 of 2)
$750

Includes one team of four golfers, logo on all promotional materials and special placards on all tables, and company banner in dining area.

Swag Bag Sponsor
$300

Your logo (along with the Girl Scouts) on all swag bags and materials inside bags.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Includes logo and design of your choice on one hole (we can create for your approval). Logo included in promotional materials as well.

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