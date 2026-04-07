Cookie Classic: Golf Scramble Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes one team of four golfers, logo on beverage cart and on all drink tickets, as well as your logo on all promotional materials.
Includes one team of four golfers, logo on all promotional materials, and exclusive promotion on the driving range.
Includes one team of four golfers, logo on all promotional materials and special placards on all tables, and company banner in dining area.
Your logo (along with the Girl Scouts) on all swag bags and materials inside bags.
Includes logo and design of your choice on one hole (we can create for your approval). Logo included in promotional materials as well.
$
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