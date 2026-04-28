Cookies, Cakes, & Cocktails

Vendor Benefits – $30 Sampling Experience

For just $30, you gain a valuable opportunity to put your products directly in front of an engaged, local audience. By sampling your desserts, you’ll increase brand visibility, generate real-time feedback, and create memorable first impressions that drive future sales.

Additional benefits include:

Direct access to potential customers actively seeking local bakers

Opportunities to book future events on-site

Networking with fellow vendors, creatives, and collaborators

Promotion of your business as part of a community-focused local event

This low-cost investment helps turn tastings into connections, bookings, and long-term customers—all while supporting and celebrating local small businesses.