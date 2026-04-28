Cookies, Cakes, & Cocktails

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About this event
Vendor Benefits – $30 Sampling Experience
For just $30, you gain a valuable opportunity to put your products directly in front of an engaged, local audience. By sampling your desserts, you’ll increase brand visibility, generate real-time feedback, and create memorable first impressions that drive future sales.
Additional benefits include:
This low-cost investment helps turn tastings into connections, bookings, and long-term customers—all while supporting and celebrating local small businesses.
You’ll Love Attending This Event!
Come treat yourself to a fun, flavorful afternoon celebrating local talent, sweet indulgence, and great vibes. This event is the perfect chance for the community to come together and explore the best desserts your area has to offer—all in one place.
As an attendee, you’ll enjoy:
Whether you’re a dessert lover, a foodie looking for your next favorite baker, or someone planning a special event, this experience offers discovery, connection, and indulgence all wrapped into one unforgettable afternoon.
Bring your appetite, sip something special, and leave with new favorites—and maybe a few future events booked. 🍸✨
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