Cooke County United Way

Hosted by

Cooke County United Way

About this event

Cookies, Cakes, & Cocktails

311 S Weaver St

Gainesville, TX 76240, USA

Vendor Registration
$30

Vendor Benefits – $30 Sampling Experience

For just $30, you gain a valuable opportunity to put your products directly in front of an engaged, local audience. By sampling your desserts, you’ll increase brand visibility, generate real-time feedback, and create memorable first impressions that drive future sales.

Additional benefits include:

  • Direct access to potential customers actively seeking local bakers
  • Opportunities to book future events on-site
  • Networking with fellow vendors, creatives, and collaborators
  • Promotion of your business as part of a community-focused local event

This low-cost investment helps turn tastings into connections, bookings, and long-term customers—all while supporting and celebrating local small businesses.

General Admission Ticket
$15

You’ll Love Attending This Event!

Come treat yourself to a fun, flavorful afternoon celebrating local talent, sweet indulgence, and great vibes. This event is the perfect chance for the community to come together and explore the best desserts your area has to offer—all in one place.

As an attendee, you’ll enjoy:

  • 🍰 Dessert samples from talented local bakers
  • 🍹 Exquisite cocktails crafted to complement every sweet bite
  • 🗣️ Engaging conversations with passionate bakers and creatives
  • 📅 The chance to book vendors for upcoming events like weddings, parties, and celebrations
  • ❤️ Supporting small, local businesses in a meaningful (and delicious) way

Whether you’re a dessert lover, a foodie looking for your next favorite baker, or someone planning a special event, this experience offers discovery, connection, and indulgence all wrapped into one unforgettable afternoon.

Bring your appetite, sip something special, and leave with new favorites—and maybe a few future events booked. 🍸✨

Add a donation for Cooke County United Way

$

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