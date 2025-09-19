Sales closed

Cookies with Santa 2025

4747 Foote Rd

Medina, OH 44256, USA

Add a donation for Medina Weekday Preschool

$

Morning - Admission Only
$30

❄️ This Family Ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot and does not include a photo with Santa.

Afternoon - Admission Only
$30

❄️ This Family Ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30am) timeslot and does not include a photo with Santa.

Morning Admission (🎅 9:00-9:10)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 9:10-9:20)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 9:20-9:30)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 9:30-9:40)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 9:40-9:50)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 9:50-10:00)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 10:00-10:10)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 10:10-10:20)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 10:20-10:30)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 10:30-10:40)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 10:40-10:50)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 10:50-11:00)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 11:00-11:10)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 11:10-11:20)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Morning Admission (🎅 11:20-11:30)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the morning (9am-11:30am) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 12:30-12:40)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 12:40-12:50)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 12:50-1:00)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 1:00-1:10)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 1:10-1:20)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 1:20-1:30)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 1:30-1:40)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 1:40-1:50)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 1:50-2:00)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 2:00-2:10)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 2:10-2:20)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

Afternoon Admission (🎅 2:20-2:30)
$30

❄️ This ticket is for the afternoon (12:30pm-2:30pm) timeslot with a specific window to meet Santa. You are welcome to enjoy the event for the entirety of your timeslot; however, your time with Santa is set.

WAITLIST - Morning
Free

❄️ This places you on the WAITLIST for the morning timeslot (9am-11:30pm). We will contact you ASAP if a spot opens up!

WAITLIST - Afternoon
Free

❄️ This places you on the WAITLIST for the afternoon timeslot (12:30pm-2:30pm). We will contact you ASAP if a spot opens up!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!