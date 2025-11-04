Cookies With Santa 2025

All children, including infants, must have a Kids Tx. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
This ticket admits 2 parents. Please understand that adults may not attend this event alone without their children.
Each family is able to purchase 1 Special Parent Tx to admit 2 parents. This ticket ("Addl Adult) is for additional adults in your party. Please understand that adults may not attend this event alone without their children.
This tx is ONLY for existing Santa tx holders. A fabulously talented professional photographer will take photographs of you and your family with Santa at Cookies-with-Santa. High resolution digital photographs will be ready for download by Sunday, December 15th. Sessions are valued at $250 and they're offered at Santa Brunch for only $50 in advance ($75 on the day of the event and $100 afterwards). This is an absolute GIFT!! Santa Photo Shoot is only available for purchase by Cookies-with-Santa ticket holders.
This tx is ONLY for existing Santa tx holders. Buy ahead of time and save $5 ($15 at the door).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!