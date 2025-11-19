Cookies with Santa- Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$25 Wood n Tap Gift Card
Starting bid
New York Giants Football Signed by player Darius Slayton
Starting bid
Boston Red Sox Player: A Wilyer Abreu Memorabilia: Autographed Photo
Starting bid
New England Patriots: Anfernee Jennings Autographed Photo
Starting bid
Foxwoods Dinner for 2 at any Foxwoods Restaurant with value of $100- Reservations required. Gratuity not included
Starting bid
2 admit one vouchers for Tree Trails Adventures in Mystic, CT
Starting bid
2 general admission tickets to Roger Williams Zoo in Rhode Island
Starting bid
4 tickets to the New England Botanic Garden in Massachusetts
Starting bid
4 Right Field Porch Tickets- for any regular season home game Tuesdays-Thursday for the 2026 season
Starting bid
4 BOGO passes to the Providence Children's Museum- allows one free admission with the purchase of another ticket.
Starting bid
2 adult and 2 children admission tickets to shows between September 2025-June 2026
Starting bid
4 general admission tickets to Lake Compounce for the 2026 season
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Ice Castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire
Starting bid
4- two hour gameplay codes for Level 99
Starting bid
2 dry run tickets to Boston Crawling’s Independence Pub Crawl. (Does not include drinks)
Starting bid
4 tickets to the New Britain Museum of American Art in New Britain, CT
Starting bid
Brunch for 2 at Fresh Salt in Saybrook Point Resort and Marina
Starting bid
One night stay in a Wolf Den suite at Great Wolf Lodge at Foxwoods- water park passes included
Starting bid
Top Golf Coupons for $50 off, and 2 $15 off coupons. With a little special surprise.
Starting bid
Value: $3,225
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night
Starting bid
Value: $5,700
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-323 + tax and service per person, per night
Starting bid
Value: $5,700
Details: Valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-323 + tax and service per person, per night
Starting bid
Value: $4,350
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $165 + tax and service per person, per night
Starting bid
Value: $3,150
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night
Starting bid
Value: $3,600
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night
Starting bid
Value: $4,200
Details: Valid for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $160 + tax and service per person, per night
Starting bid
Autographed Photo of New York Jets Player: Garrett Wilson
