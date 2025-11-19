4 Paws On Deck Inc

Hosted by

4 Paws On Deck Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Cookies with Santa- Silent Auction

Wood n Tap Gift Card item
Wood n Tap Gift Card
$1

Starting bid

$25 Wood n Tap Gift Card

New York Giants Signed Football item
New York Giants Signed Football
$5

Starting bid

New York Giants Football Signed by player Darius Slayton

Red Sox Player Autographed Photo item
Red Sox Player Autographed Photo
$5

Starting bid

Boston Red Sox Player: A Wilyer Abreu Memorabilia: Autographed Photo

New England Patriots Autographed Photo item
New England Patriots Autographed Photo
$5

Starting bid

New England Patriots:  Anfernee Jennings Autographed Photo

Dinner for 2 item
Dinner for 2
$5

Starting bid

Foxwoods Dinner for 2 at any Foxwoods Restaurant with value of $100- Reservations required. Gratuity not included

Tree Trails Adventures Mystic item
Tree Trails Adventures Mystic
$5

Starting bid

2 admit one vouchers for Tree Trails Adventures in Mystic, CT

Roger Williams Zoo item
Roger Williams Zoo
$5

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets to Roger Williams Zoo in Rhode Island

New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill item
New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill
$5

Starting bid

4 tickets to the New England Botanic Garden in Massachusetts

Hartford Yard Goats item
Hartford Yard Goats
$5

Starting bid

4 Right Field Porch Tickets- for any regular season home game Tuesdays-Thursday for the 2026 season

Providence Children's Museum item
Providence Children's Museum
$5

Starting bid

4 BOGO passes to the Providence Children's Museum- allows one free admission with the purchase of another ticket.

New Haven Symphony Orchestra item
New Haven Symphony Orchestra
$5

Starting bid

2 adult and 2 children admission tickets to shows between September 2025-June 2026

Lake Compounce item
Lake Compounce
$5

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets to Lake Compounce for the 2026 season

New Hampshire Ice Castles item
New Hampshire Ice Castles
$5

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Ice Castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire

Level 99 item
Level 99
$5

Starting bid

4- two hour gameplay codes for Level 99

Boston Crawling Tickets item
Boston Crawling Tickets
$5

Starting bid

2 dry run tickets to Boston Crawling’s Independence Pub Crawl. (Does not include drinks)

New Britain Museum of American Art item
New Britain Museum of American Art
$5

Starting bid

4 tickets to the New Britain Museum of American Art in New Britain, CT

Saybrook Point Resort- Fresh Salt item
Saybrook Point Resort- Fresh Salt
$5

Starting bid

Brunch for 2 at Fresh Salt in Saybrook Point Resort and Marina

Great Wolf Lodge item
Great Wolf Lodge
$5

Starting bid

One night stay in a Wolf Den suite at Great Wolf Lodge at Foxwoods- water park passes included

Top Golf Gift Bag item
Top Golf Gift Bag
$1

Starting bid

Top Golf Coupons for $50 off, and 2 $15 off coupons. With a little special surprise.

The Club Barbados item
The Club Barbados
$10

Starting bid

Value: $3,225

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night

Galley Bay Resort and Spa, Antigua item
Galley Bay Resort and Spa, Antigua
$10

Starting bid

Value: $5,700

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-323 + tax and service per person, per night

Hammock Cove Antigua item
Hammock Cove Antigua
$10

Starting bid

Value: $5,700

Details: Valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-323 + tax and service per person, per night

Los Establos Boutique Inn, Panama item
Los Establos Boutique Inn, Panama
$10

Starting bid

Value: $4,350

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $165 + tax and service per person, per night

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua item
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
$10

Starting bid

Value: $3,150

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night

St. James's Club and Villas, Antigua item
St. James's Club and Villas, Antigua
$10

Starting bid

Value: $3,600

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $150 + tax and service per person, per night

The Verandah Antigua item
The Verandah Antigua
$10

Starting bid

Value: $4,200

Details: Valid for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $160 + tax and service per person, per night

New York Jets Autographed Photo item
New York Jets Autographed Photo
$5

Starting bid

Autographed Photo of New York Jets Player: Garrett Wilson

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!