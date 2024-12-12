Cooking & Dinner with Drew

Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be make-your-own-nachos and Mexican chopped salad. This program is $10 for members and $15 for guests, includes dinner and beverages. Registration due January 2nd.

