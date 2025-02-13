Cooking & Dinner with Drew

Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and beverages.
Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and beverages.
General Admission - register now and pay by cash or check
Free
Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and bevera
Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and bevera
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