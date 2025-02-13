Tikvah AJMI

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Tikvah AJMI

About this event

Cooking & Dinner with Drew

345 Montgomery Ave

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA

Cooking & Dinner with Drew
$10
Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and beverages.
General Admission - register now and pay by cash or check
Free
Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and bevera

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