Cooking & Dinner with Drew

Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and beverages.

Join us for the return of the Tikvah Cooking Class. Drew Gold will lead us in learning about knife skills and our menu for dinner which will be Pita Pizza with Salad. This program is $10 for members, includes dinner and beverages.

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